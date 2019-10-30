KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on Sept. 30, 2019, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $347 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $2.16 on revenues of $1,413 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"KLA delivered a strong result in the September quarter, with revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP EPS finishing above the range of guidance, a result of solid execution in what continues to be a challenging overall industry environment," commented Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA. "As a global leader in process control and supplier of process-enabling solutions for the data era, KLA is at the forefront of the most important industry trends and technology inflections in the electronics industry. Our performance in the September quarter demonstrates KLA is benefiting from our long-term strategies for growth, technology leadership and operational excellence."

GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2020 Q4 FY 2019 Q1 FY 2019 Revenues $1,413 million $1,258 million $1,093 million Net Income Attributable to KLA $347 million $218 million $396 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $2.16 $1.35 $2.54







Non-GAAP Results

Q1 FY 2020 Q4 FY 2019 Q1 FY 2019 Net Income Attributable to KLA $398 million $289 million $384 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA $2.48 $1.78 $2.46

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of recurring stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, restructuring, severance, merger and other related charges and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2020 first quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

About KLA:

KLA Corporation, formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation, (aka "KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at http://www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement KLA's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses (benefits) to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Sept. 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,751,522



$ 1,739,385

Accounts receivable, net 1,066,188



990,113

Inventories 1,254,240



1,262,500

Other current assets 283,799



323,077

Land, property and equipment, net 475,210



448,799

Goodwill 2,263,689



2,211,858

Deferred income taxes, non-current 216,629



206,141

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,549,201



1,560,670

Other non-current assets 368,921



265,973

Total assets $ 9,229,399



$ 9,008,516









LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 221,388



$ 202,416

Deferred system revenue 277,515



282,348

Deferred service revenue 201,245



206,669

Current portion of long-term debt 250,000



249,999

Other current liabilities 993,299



827,054

Total current liabilities 1,943,447



1,768,486

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,174,130



3,173,383

Deferred tax liabilities 688,170



702,285

Deferred service revenue 101,001



98,772

Other non-current liabilities 643,032



587,897

Total liabilities 6,549,780



6,330,823

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 1,999,845



2,017,312

Retained earnings 733,173



714,825

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (71,855)



(73,029)

Total KLA stockholders' equity 2,661,163



2,659,108

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 18,456



18,585

Total stockholders' equity 2,679,619



2,677,693

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,229,399



$ 9,008,516



KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended Sept. 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018 Revenues:





Product $ 1,057,975



$ 829,227

Service 355,439



264,033

Total revenues 1,413,414



1,093,260

Costs and expenses:





Costs of revenues 604,241



381,387

Research and development 210,580



153,530

Selling, general and administrative 188,345



114,438

Interest expense and other, net 38,732



16,337

Income before income taxes 371,516



427,568

Provision for income taxes 25,120



31,624

Net income 346,396



395,944

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (129)



—

Net income attributable to KLA-Tencor $ 346,525



$ 395,944

Net income per share attributable to KLA-Tencor:





Basic $ 2.18



$ 2.55

Diluted $ 2.16



$ 2.54

Weighted-average number of shares:





Basic 158,697



155,221

Diluted 160,131



156,083



KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flow



Three months ended Sept. 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 346,396



$ 395,944

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 98,588



16,087

Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange and other 12,794



3,895

Stock-based compensation expense 26,944



16,138

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (75,214)



36,079

Inventories (5,091)



(55,738)

Other assets (8,930)



(16,853)

Accounts payable 18,885



(14,765)

Deferred system revenue (4,833)



(79,810)

Deferred service revenue (4,337)



(13,325)

Other liabilities 91,043



93,753

Net cash provided by operating activities 496,245



381,405

Cash flows from investing activities:





Businesses acquisitions, net of cash acquired (78,530)



(11,787)

Capital expenditures (32,566)



(22,330)

Proceeds from disposition of non-marketable securities 1,086



—

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (263,767)



—

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 25,449



91,238

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 198,751



254,757

Purchases of trading securities (9,021)



(4,619)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities 11,905



7,612

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (146,693)



314,871

Cash flows from financing activities:





Common stock repurchases (228,496)



(299,974)

Payment of dividends to stockholders (121,636)



(122,757)

Issuance of common stock 114



—

Tax withholding payments related to equity awards (23,538)



(26,961)

Payment of contingent consideration payable (57)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (373,613)



(449,692)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,585)



(1,452)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,646)



245,132

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,015,994



1,404,382

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 988,348



$ 1,649,514

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 19,862



$ 24,962

Interest paid $ 26,347



$ 537

Non-cash activities:





Business acquisition holdback amounts - investing activities $ —



$ 440

Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ 9,366



$ 3,102

Dividends payable - financing activities $ 1,552



$ 4,783

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 8,000



$ 7,812

Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 16,074



$ 9,242



KLA Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited)

The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three months ended ( In thousands ) Sept. 30,

2019

Sept. 30,

2018 Revenues:





Semiconductor Process Control $ 1,163,632



$ 1,069,959

Specialty Semiconductor Process 69,139



—

PCB, Display and Component Inspection(1) 178,552



23,615

Other 2,231



—

Total revenues for reportable segments 1,413,554



1,093,574

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates (140)



(314)

Total revenues $ 1,413,414



$ 1,093,260



_________ (1) Revenues in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019 include a contribution from the Orbotech business. Revenues in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2018 include the component inspection business only.

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three months ended





Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

Sept. 30,

2018 GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 346,525



$ 217,845



$ 395,944

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:













Acquisition-related charges a 73,363



102,807



5,551



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments b (22,266)



(32,930)



(310)



Discrete tax items c —



983



(17,106)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA

$ 397,622



$ 288,705



$ 384,079

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 2.16



$ 1.35



$ 2.54

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA

$ 2.48



$ 1.78



$ 2.46

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

160,131



161,937



156,083



Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations



Acquisition -

Related Charges Three months ended Sept. 30, 2019

Costs of revenues $ 49,999

Selling, general and administrative $ 23,364

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 73,363

Three months ended June 30, 2019

Costs of revenues $ 75,805

Selling, general and administrative $ 27,002

Total in three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 102,807

Three months ended Sept. 30, 2018

Costs of revenues $ 890

Selling, general and administrative $ 4,661

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2018 $ 5,551



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



b. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.



c. Discrete tax items include charges associated with the acquisition of Orbotech as well as the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act (the "Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

SOURCE KLA Corporation