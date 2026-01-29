KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues were $3.30 billion, above the midpoint of the guidance range of $3.225 billion +/- $150 million;

GAAP diluted EPS was $8.68 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $8.85, both above the midpoints of the respective guidance ranges;

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter and last twelve months were $1.37 billion and $4.77 billion, respectively, and free cash flow was $1.26 billion and $4.38 billion, respectively; and

Capital returns for the quarter and last twelve months were $797.4 million and $3.01 billion, respectively.

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced financial and operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on Dec. 31, 2025, and reported GAAP net income of $1.15 billion and GAAP net income per diluted share of $8.68 on revenues of $3.30 billion.

"KLA delivered a record quarter and calendar 2025 for revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and free cash flow generation. This performance was fueled by our differentiated product portfolio and solid company execution in an environment where the relevance of process control at the leading edge for foundry/logic and memory is increasing. As the market leader in process control, KLA is well positioned to take advantage of this long-term trend," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA Corporation. "As we look forward to calendar year 2026, KLA is a key enabler of the AI ecosystem and continues to uniquely benefit from the AI infrastructure buildout across all major growth vectors, including foundry/logic, memory, advanced packaging, and services."

GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2026 Q1 FY 2026 Q2 FY 2025 Total Revenues $3,297 million $3,210 million $3,077 million Net Income $1,146 million $1,121 million $825 million Net Income per Diluted Share $8.68 $8.47 $6.16







Non-GAAP Results

Q2 FY 2026 Q1 FY 2026 Q2 FY 2025 Net Income $1,168 million $1,167 million $1,098 million Net Income per Diluted Share $8.85 $8.81 $8.20

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2026 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. P.T. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ending in March:

Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $3.35 billion +/- $150 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 60.62% +/- 1.00%

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.75% +/- 1.00%

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $8.85 +/- $0.78

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $9.08 +/- $0.78

For additional details and assumptions underlying our guidance metrics, please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic on the KLA investor relations website (ir.kla.com) . Such Letter to Shareholders, Earnings Slide Presentation and Earnings Infographic are not incorporated by reference into this earnings release.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website ( ir.kla.com ). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to the amount and timing of dividends, the amount and timing of share repurchases, total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, are forward-looking statements and are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our vulnerability to a weakening in the condition of the financial markets and the global economy; risks related to our international operations; evolving Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce rules and regulations and their impact on our ability to sell products to and provide services to certain customers in China; tariffs and other trade restrictions; costly intellectual property disputes that could result in our inability to sell or use the challenged technology; risks related to the legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we conduct our business; differing stakeholder expectations, requirements and attention to environment, social and governance ("ESG") matters and the resulting costs, risks and impact on our business; unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, or other ESG targets, goals and commitments; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel; our vulnerability to disruptions and delays at our third-party service providers; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our business partners' systems and networks; our inability to access critical information in a timely manner due to system failures; risks related to acquisitions, integrations, strategic alliances or collaborative arrangements; climate change, earthquake, flood or other natural catastrophic events, public health crises or terrorism and the adverse impact on our business operations; the war between Ukraine and Russia, escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, and the significant military activity in those regions; lack of insurance for losses and interruptions caused by terrorists and acts of war, and our self-insurance of certain risks including earthquake risk; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates and the market values of our portfolio investments; risks related to tax and regulatory compliance audits; any change in taxation rules or practices and our effective tax rate; compliance costs with federal securities laws, rules, regulations, NASDAQ requirements, and evolving accounting standards and practices; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our vulnerability to a highly concentrated customer base; the cyclicality of the industries in which we operate; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully address changes in the industry; risks related to artificial intelligence; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect proprietary rights; our ability to compete in the industry; availability and cost of the materials and parts used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; risks related to our debt and leveraged capital structure; we may not be able to declare cash dividends at all or in any particular amount; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; our government funding for research and development is subject to audit, and potential termination or penalties; we may incur significant restructuring charges or other asset impairment charges or inventory write offs; we are subject to risks related to receivables factoring arrangements and compliance risk of certain settlement agreements with the government; and risks related to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware being the sole and exclusive forum for certain actions and proceedings. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,452,124

$ 2,078,908 Marketable securities 2,755,340

2,415,715 Accounts receivable, net 2,073,581

2,263,915 Inventories 3,282,605

3,212,149 Other current assets 700,155

728,102 Total current assets 11,263,805

10,698,789 Land, property and equipment, net 1,344,768

1,252,775 Goodwill, net 1,790,597

1,792,193 Deferred income taxes 1,144,113

1,105,770 Purchased intangible assets, net 348,018

444,785 Other non-current assets 828,927

773,614 Total assets $ 16,720,228

$ 16,067,926 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 425,189

$ 458,509 Deferred system revenue 858,088

816,834 Deferred service revenue 599,254

548,011 Other current liabilities 2,099,941

2,262,441 Total current liabilities 3,982,472

4,085,795 Long-term debt 5,886,128

5,884,257 Deferred tax liabilities 452,678

446,945 Deferred service revenue 270,549

348,844 Other non-current liabilities 662,670

609,632 Total liabilities 11,254,497

11,375,473 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 2,604,177

2,511,922 Retained earnings 2,860,594

2,179,330 Accumulated other comprehensive income 960

1,201 Total stockholders' equity 5,465,731

4,692,453 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,720,228

$ 16,067,926

KLA Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations













Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec.31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Product $ 2,511,093

$ 2,409,462

$ 4,976,099

$ 4,606,851 Service 786,053

667,389

1,530,743

1,311,541 Total revenues 3,297,146

3,076,851

6,506,842

5,918,392 Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 1,271,210

1,221,461

2,514,280

2,368,892 Research and development 383,871

346,157

744,332

669,302 Selling, general and administrative 279,919

267,081

548,907

518,123 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets —

239,100

—

239,100 Interest expense 69,668

74,981

140,743

157,152 Other expense (income), net (37,825)

(44,458)

(81,199)

(85,393) Income before income taxes 1,330,303

972,529

2,639,779

2,051,216 Provision for income taxes 184,621

148,002

373,057

280,838 Net income $ 1,145,682

$ 824,527

$ 2,266,722

$ 1,770,378 Net income per share













Basic $ 8.73

$ 6.18

$ 17.24

$ 13.24 Diluted $ 8.68

$ 6.16

$ 17.15

$ 13.17 Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 131,278

133,327

131,517

133,730 Diluted 132,009

133,926

132,205

134,415

KLA Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,145,682

$ 824,527 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets —

239,100 Depreciation and amortization 99,268

103,922 Unrealized foreign exchange loss and other 2,304

11,346 Stock-based compensation expense 73,947

61,841 Deferred income taxes (31,728)

(68,976) Net gain on sale of assets —

(161) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 191,158

(394,604) Inventories 1,214

64,958 Other assets (65,267)

(90,845) Accounts payable (5,027)

67,080 Deferred system revenue 39,285

195,357 Deferred service revenue (22,082)

22,927 Other liabilities (61,147)

(186,957) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,367,607

849,515 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of assets —

161 Capital expenditures (105,576)

(92,323) Proceeds from capital-related government assistance 15,241

— Purchases of available-for-sale and equity securities (861,613)

(489,033) Proceeds from maturity and sale of available-for-sale securities 840,909

1,193,757 Purchases of trading securities (23,944)

(17,276) Proceeds from sale of trading securities 22,301

18,420 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (112,682)

613,706 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of debt —

(750,000) Common stock repurchases (547,750)

(650,121) Payment of dividends to stockholders (249,654)

(226,776) Issuance of common stock 55,542

47,538 Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (5,717)

(3,608) Net cash used in financing activities (747,579)

(1,582,967) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,433)

(19,178) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 505,913

(138,924) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,946,211

1,977,202 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,452,124

$ 1,838,278 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 283,901

$ 361,833 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 7,700

$ 25,059 Non-cash activities:





Dividends payable - financing activities $ 2,174

$ 2,104 Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 5,500

$ 5,500 Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 26,040

$ 11,354

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited) The following is a summary of results for each of our three reportable segments and reconciliations to total revenues for the indicated periods:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Six Months Ended Dec. 31, ( In thousands ) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Semiconductor Process Control $ 3,004,648

$ 2,755,743

$ 5,904,040

$ 5,330,894 Specialty Semiconductor Process 140,577

160,407

260,332

288,741 PCB and Component Inspection 152,175

161,080

341,663

299,063 Total revenues for reportable segments 3,297,400

3,077,230

6,506,035

5,918,698 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (254)

(379)

807

(306) Total revenues $ 3,297,146

$ 3,076,851

$ 6,506,842

$ 5,918,392

KLA Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31,

2025

Sept. 30,

2025

Dec. 31,

2024

Dec. 31,

2025

Dec. 31,

2024 GAAP net income

$ 1,145,682

$ 1,121,040

$ 824,527

$ 2,266,722

$ 1,770,378 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 49,002

49,026

58,656

98,028

115,350

Restructuring, severance and other charges b —

—

2,133

—

4,995

Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets c —

—

239,100

—

239,100

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments d (18,103)

(18,348)

(23,160)

(36,451)

(42,646)

Discrete tax items e (8,399)

15,087

(2,812)

6,688

(579) Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,168,182

$ 1,166,805

$ 1,098,444

$ 2,334,987

$ 2,086,598 GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 8.68

$ 8.47

$ 6.16

$ 17.15

$ 13.17 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 8.85

$ 8.81

$ 8.20

$ 17.66

$ 15.52 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation

132,009

132,381

133,926

132,205

134,415

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations (In thousands) Acquisition -

Related

Charges

Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges

Goodwill and

Purchased

Intangible

Asset

Impairment

Total Pre-tax GAAP

to Non-GAAP

Adjustments Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025













Costs of revenues $ 38,052

$ —

$ —

$ 38,052 Selling, general and administrative 10,950

—

—

10,950 Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2025 $ 49,002

$ —

$ —

$ 49,002 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2025













Costs of revenues $ 38,053

$ —

$ —

$ 38,053 Selling, general and administrative 10,973

—

—

10,973 Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 $ 49,026

$ —

$ —

$ 49,026 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024













Costs of revenues $ 43,348

$ 429

$ —

$ 43,777 Research and development 2,994

1,166

—

4,160 Selling, general and administrative 12,314

538

—

12,852 Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets —

—

239,100

239,100 Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2024 $ 58,656

$ 2,133

$ 239,100

$ 299,889

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,367,607

$ 849,515

$ 4,766,348

$ 3,647,346 Capital expenditures (105,576)

(92,323)

(384,013)

(285,254) Free cash flow $ 1,262,031

$ 757,192

$ 4,382,335

$ 3,362,092

Capital Returns Calculation

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Payments of dividends to stockholders $ 249,654

$ 226,776

$ 983,401

$ 819,530 Common stock repurchases 547,750

650,121

2,025,259

2,060,021 Capital returns $ 797,404

$ 876,897

$ 3,008,660

$ 2,879,551

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



Three Months Ending March 31, 2026 ( In millions, except per share amounts )

Low

High GAAP net income per diluted share

$8.07

$9.63 Acquisition-related charges a 0.36

0.36 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments d (0.13)

(0.13) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$8.30

$9.86 Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation

131.7

131.7

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin



Three Months Ending March 31, 2026



Low

High GAAP gross margin

59.62 %

61.62 % Acquisition-related charges a 1.13 %

1.13 % Non-GAAP gross margin

60.75 %

62.75 %

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain gains, costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:

a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and write-offs due to abandonment of in-process research and development projects. Although we exclude the effect of amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and such amortization of intangible assets related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well. b. Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance. c. Impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2024 included non-cash expense recognized as a result of the company's testing for goodwill impairment and long-lived assets impairment, which resulted from the continued deterioration of the long-term forecast for our PCB business. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these impairment charges as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability. Management also believes excluding this item helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. d. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. e. Discrete tax items in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2025 and in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 include the recognition or adjustment of a deferred tax liability for withholding taxes on future remittance of previously taxed income as a result of new tax legislation. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025 also include an adjustment of certain deferred tax benefits for a change in tax rate due to change in tax incentives. Discrete tax items in the three and six months ended Dec. 31, 2024 include the recognition of a net deferred tax asset on foreign currency gains/losses resulting from new tax legislation. Discrete tax items in all periods presented include a tax impact relating to the amortization of tax benefits from internal restructuring or similar tax benefits recorded in other periods.

SOURCE KLA Corporation