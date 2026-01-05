KLA Schools Opens New Reggio Emilia-Inspired Early Learning Center in St. Augustine

The Beachwalk-located school introduces a design-forward campus and a play-based, research-backed philosophy to a fast-growing, St. Johns County family community on Florida's Northeast coast.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Schools is preparing to open its newest early learning center in the Beachwalk and Beacon Lake communities of St. Johns County, bringing its Reggio Emilia-inspired educational philosophy to one of Northeast Florida's fastest-growing family neighborhoods.

Located at 1505 Beacon Lake Parkway , St. Augustine, the new school will welcome its first students early in the new year, launching a phased enrollment approach on January 5, 2026. A community open house celebration is set to follow Saturday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, offering families an opportunity to tour the campus, meet educators and learn more about the school's approach to early childhood learning.

For franchisee Jose Franco, the opening represents more than the launch of a school. It reflects a concerted effort to introduce a progressive educational model in a community largely served by traditional early learning options.

"Unlike conventional preschools, KLA fosters independence, critical thinking and a lifelong love of learning by allowing children to lead projects, express ideas and engage in meaningful academics tailored to their unique interests," Franco said. "This child-centered method views children as capable, curious researchers who learn best through hands-on exploration, creativity, collaboration and play rather than rote instruction."

The school's physical environment was designed to support that philosophy. The campus includes 11,000 square feet of indoor learning space and 6,000 square feet of outdoor learning areas situated on a 1.4-acre site. The new location features 10 classrooms and a dedicated atelier, or art studio, with features intended to promote collaboration, creativity and exploration.

The new KLA location is licensed to serve up to 208 students, with about 40 already enrolled. Founding families may be eligible for promotional incentives until January 10, 2026.

The decision to open in Beachwalk, a master-planned, resort-style neighborhood known for its crystal lagoon, white-sand beaches and family-focused amenities, was shaped by the character and growth of the surrounding community, which Franco described as an ideal match for KLA's values.

"We saw an opportunity to partner with families in this thriving location, offering a joyful, safe environment where children can thrive academically, socially and emotionally from infancy through age 5," Franco said. "The community's emphasis on lifestyle, recreation and family connections aligns perfectly with our mission to foster curiosity and creativity. We're honored to contribute to such a dynamic area while helping young learners build a strong foundation for the future."

Led by Executive Director Jennifer Spess, the new location in St. Augustine is now enrolling for January enrollment. Interested families can contact Spess directly at [email protected] or (904) 512-0508 for enrollment information and tour availability.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/kla-schools .

About KLA Schools:

KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise that caters to infants from 6 weeks of age through children aged 12. Our vision at KLA Schools is to provide children with endless opportunities and empower them to make a positive impact on the world. To transform this vision into reality, we dedicate ourselves daily to fostering a safe, innovative, and high-quality education inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach. This approach taps into children's natural curiosity and equips them with the skills to overcome challenges and achieve academic success. Currently, KLA operates 26 locations throughout the United States, with more schools in development for the future. Our goal is to create a world-class franchise organization that sets new standards of excellence within the children's educational services industry. KLA Schools ranked #1 for Employment, Education, and Childcare services in America's Best Customer Service Companies List 2023 from Newsweek. For additional information about KLA Schools, please visit www.klaschools.com . To learn more about our franchising opportunities, please visit www.klaschoolsfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miles Berlin

Mainland

313.618.2625

[email protected]

SOURCE KLA Schools