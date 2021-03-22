KLA Schools Ranked A Top Franchise In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 42nd Annual Franchise 500®

MIAMI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Schools recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks KLA Schools as #342 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"Despite the social and economic challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, our school owners and corporate teams were successful in 2020," says Roberto Ortega, CEO of KLA Schools. "We were able to pivot to provide the support that parents needed and our unique operating model made it possible for us to quickly push those changes out to our school owners." Ortega also credits KLA's ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions to KLA's unique Reggio Emilia inspired approach to early childhood education. Unlike traditional one size fits all curriculum programs Reggio Emilia focuses on each child's unique learning journey. "When you put the needs of the child at the heart of everything you do it engages children and makes them partners in their own learning. This makes change easier, and helps children learn that they are resilient and capable."

KLA Schools opened 3 franchise schools in 2020 and has three franchise schools slated to open in 2021. KLA Schools is also opening a flagship elementary school in Miami, KLA Academy, in 2021.

To view KLA Schools in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

ABOUT KLA SCHOOLS

KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise serving infants from 6 weeks of age through children 5 years of age. The mission of KLA Schools is to provide a safe, upscale environment and quality education for the students of our communities inspired by the Reggio Emilia Approach to education. Designed to tap into children's innate curiosities, the Reggio Emilia Approach is ideally suited to prepare children to overcome life's challenges and succeed academically. Currently there are 26 KLA locations operating around the U.S. and several more schools in the pipeline for development in the near future. With this enterprise, we are creating a world class franchise organization, one that sets new standards for excellence within the children's educational services industry. Inc. Magazine ranked KLA Schools NO. 4185 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® placed KLA Schools as NO. 342. For more information about KLA Schools, visit www.klaschools.com.

Contact: Maria Jose Morla

KLA Schools

[email protected]

305.562.4059

SOURCE KLA Schools Company

Related Links

https://www.klaschools.com/

