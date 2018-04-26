KLA-Tencor Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

MILPITAS, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended on March 31, 2018, and reported GAAP net income of $307 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.95 on revenues of $1,021 million.
Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140123/SF50413LOGO
"KLA-Tencor delivered another record performance in the March quarter, with revenue topping $1 billion in the period, and finishing at the upper end of the range of guidance," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA-Tencor. "This was driven by our ongoing focus on customer success and technology leadership, and reflects the strong momentum we are experiencing in the marketplace across each of our major product groups, and in services."
|
GAAP Results
|
Q3 FY 2018
|
Q2 FY 2018
|
Q3 FY 2017
|
Revenues
|
$1,021 million
|
$976 million
|
$914 million
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$307 million
|
$(134) million
|
$254 million
|
Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share
|
$1.95
|
$(0.86)
|
$1.61
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Q3 FY 2018
|
Q2 FY 2018
|
Q3 FY 2017
|
Net Income
|
$318 million
|
$309 million
|
$256 million
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$2.02
|
$1.97
|
$1.62
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, restructuring, severance, merger and other related charges and certain discrete tax items. KLA-Tencor will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2018 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla-tencor.com.
About KLA-Tencor:
KLA-Tencor Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions, partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world. Additional information may be found at http://www.kla-tencor.com. (KLAC-F)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA-Tencor's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.
To supplement KLA-Tencor's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA-Tencor's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA-Tencor believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA-Tencor's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses (benefits) to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.
|
KLA-Tencor Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
$
|
2,889,982
|
$
|
3,016,740
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
660,455
|
571,117
|
Inventories
|
858,924
|
732,988
|
Other current assets
|
131,153
|
71,221
|
Land, property and equipment, net
|
284,496
|
283,975
|
Goodwill
|
349,998
|
349,526
|
Deferred income taxes, non-current
|
193,953
|
291,967
|
Purchased intangibles, net
|
15,376
|
18,963
|
Other non-current assets
|
213,847
|
195,676
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,598,184
|
$
|
5,532,173
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
169,459
|
$
|
147,380
|
Deferred system profit
|
258,142
|
180,861
|
Unearned revenue
|
56,141
|
65,507
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
—
|
249,983
|
Other current liabilities
|
716,693
|
649,431
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,200,435
|
1,293,162
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Long-term debt
|
2,461,914
|
2,680,474
|
Unearned revenue
|
70,934
|
59,713
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
494,758
|
172,407
|
Total liabilities
|
4,228,041
|
4,205,756
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock and capital in excess of par value
|
561,677
|
529,283
|
Retained earnings
|
862,743
|
848,457
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(54,277)
|
(51,323)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,370,143
|
1,326,417
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
5,598,184
|
$
|
5,532,173
|
KLA-Tencor Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Nine months ended March 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
Product
|
$
|
797,797
|
$
|
721,016
|
$
|
2,320,171
|
$
|
1,966,502
|
Service
|
223,497
|
192,793
|
646,526
|
574,865
|
Total revenues
|
1,021,294
|
913,809
|
2,966,697
|
2,541,367
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Costs of revenues
|
368,688
|
343,274
|
1,069,471
|
939,617
|
Research and development
|
153,284
|
130,170
|
456,761
|
390,315
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
113,518
|
96,252
|
326,777
|
284,172
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
19,821
|
24,964
|
64,246
|
79,049
|
Income before income taxes
|
365,983
|
319,149
|
1,049,442
|
848,214
|
Provision for income taxes
|
59,102
|
65,587
|
595,944
|
178,300
|
Net income
|
$
|
306,881
|
$
|
253,562
|
$
|
453,498
|
$
|
669,914
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.96
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
2.90
|
$
|
4.28
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.95
|
$
|
1.61
|
$
|
2.88
|
$
|
4.26
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
1.60
|
Weighted-average number of shares:
|
Basic
|
156,221
|
156,749
|
156,547
|
156,402
|
Diluted
|
157,201
|
157,746
|
157,539
|
157,297
|
KLA-Tencor Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
306,881
|
$
|
253,562
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
16,283
|
14,198
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
16,210
|
12,536
|
Net (gain) loss on sales of marketable securities and other investments
|
(2)
|
53
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
90,906
|
(64,509)
|
Inventories
|
(65,238)
|
(28,288)
|
Other assets
|
(65,350)
|
(18,751)
|
Accounts payable
|
19,183
|
23,017
|
Deferred system profit
|
9,313
|
(4,426)
|
Other liabilities
|
24,421
|
37,446
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
352,607
|
224,838
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures, net
|
(14,994)
|
(9,414)
|
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|
(112,661)
|
(382,138)
|
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
|
58,429
|
175,188
|
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities
|
97,809
|
115,547
|
Purchases of trading securities
|
(34,370)
|
(14,553)
|
Proceeds from sale of trading securities
|
31,681
|
16,999
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
25,894
|
(98,371)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of debt
|
(25,000)
|
(25,000)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
(8)
|
—
|
Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units
|
(428)
|
(1,714)
|
Common stock repurchases
|
(84,724)
|
—
|
Payment of dividends to stockholders
|
(92,128)
|
(85,514)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(202,288)
|
(112,228)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
6,075
|
4,535
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
182,288
|
18,774
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,073,394
|
937,033
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,255,682
|
$
|
955,807
|
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
$
|
74,314
|
$
|
79,590
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
2,330
|
$
|
3,117
|
Non-cash activities:
|
Purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities
|
$
|
9,728
|
$
|
3,218
|
Dividends payable - financing activities
|
$
|
8,408
|
$
|
12,643
|
KLA-Tencor Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
306,881
|
$
|
(134,319)
|
$
|
253,562
|
$
|
453,498
|
$
|
669,914
|
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:
|
Acquisition-related charges
|
a
|
7,413
|
1,608
|
513
|
10,608
|
2,293
|
Merger-related charges
|
b
|
—
|
—
|
3,221
|
3,015
|
10,895
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
c
|
(343)
|
(465)
|
(1,272)
|
(2,407)
|
(4,111)
|
Discrete tax items
|
d
|
4,184
|
441,894
|
—
|
446,078
|
(3,064)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
318,135
|
$
|
308,718
|
$
|
256,024
|
$
|
910,792
|
$
|
675,927
|
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
|
$
|
1.95
|
$
|
(0.86)
|
$
|
1.61
|
$
|
2.88
|
$
|
4.26
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$
|
2.02
|
$
|
1.97
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
5.78
|
$
|
4.30
|
Shares used in diluted shares calculation
|
157,201
|
156,587
|
157,746
|
157,539
|
157,297
|
Pre-tax impact of items included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
|
Acquisition- related charges
|
Merger-related charges
|
Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments
|
Three months ended March 31, 2018
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
1,122
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,122
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
6,291
|
—
|
6,291
|
Total in three months ended March 31, 2018
|
$
|
7,413
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
7,413
|
Three months ended Dec. 31, 2017
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
1,530
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,530
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
78
|
—
|
78
|
Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2017
|
$
|
1,608
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,608
|
Three months ended March 31, 2017
|
Costs of revenues
|
$
|
500
|
$
|
362
|
$
|
862
|
Research and development
|
—
|
997
|
997
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
13
|
1,862
|
1,875
|
Total in three months ended March 31, 2017
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
3,221
|
$
|
3,734
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.
|
a.
|
Acquisition-related charges include amortization of intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments, and transaction costs associated with acquisitions or pending acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and acquisition related costs are appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have short lives, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA-Tencor's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.
|
b.
|
Merger-related charges associated with the terminated merger agreement between KLA-Tencor and Lam Research Corporation ("Lam") primarily includes employee retention-related expenses, legal expenses and other costs. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability and excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.
|
c.
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.
|
d.
|
Discrete tax item during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 includes the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act ("the Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Discrete tax item during the nine months ended March 31, 2017 include the tax impact of certain merger-related charges that only became deductible during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 as a result of the termination of the proposed merger between KLA-Tencor and Lam. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-tencor-reports-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-results-300637569.html
SOURCE KLA-Tencor Corporation
Share this article