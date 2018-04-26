KLA-Tencor Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

"KLA-Tencor delivered another record performance in the March quarter, with revenue topping $1 billion in the period, and finishing at the upper end of the range of guidance," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA-Tencor. "This was driven by our ongoing focus on customer success and technology leadership, and reflects the strong momentum we are experiencing in the marketplace across each of our major product groups, and in services."

GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2018 Q2 FY 2018 Q3 FY 2017 Revenues $1,021 million $976 million $914 million Net Income (Loss) $307 million $(134) million $254 million Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share $1.95 $(0.86) $1.61







Non-GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2018 Q2 FY 2018 Q3 FY 2017 Net Income $318 million $309 million $256 million Earnings per Diluted Share $2.02 $1.97 $1.62

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, restructuring, severance, merger and other related charges and certain discrete tax items. KLA-Tencor will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2018 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla-tencor.com.

About KLA-Tencor:

KLA-Tencor Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions, partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world. Additional information may be found at http://www.kla-tencor.com. (KLAC-F)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA-Tencor's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement KLA-Tencor's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA-Tencor's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA-Tencor believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA-Tencor's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses (benefits) to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

KLA-Tencor Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) March 31, 2018

June 30, 2017 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 2,889,982



$ 3,016,740

Accounts receivable, net 660,455



571,117

Inventories 858,924



732,988

Other current assets 131,153



71,221

Land, property and equipment, net 284,496



283,975

Goodwill 349,998



349,526

Deferred income taxes, non-current 193,953



291,967

Purchased intangibles, net 15,376



18,963

Other non-current assets 213,847



195,676

Total assets $ 5,598,184



$ 5,532,173

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 169,459



$ 147,380

Deferred system profit 258,142



180,861

Unearned revenue 56,141



65,507

Current portion of long-term debt —



249,983

Other current liabilities 716,693



649,431

Total current liabilities 1,200,435



1,293,162

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 2,461,914



2,680,474

Unearned revenue 70,934



59,713

Other non-current liabilities 494,758



172,407

Total liabilities 4,228,041



4,205,756

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 561,677



529,283

Retained earnings 862,743



848,457

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (54,277)



(51,323)

Total stockholders' equity 1,370,143



1,326,417

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,598,184



$ 5,532,173



KLA-Tencor Corporation











Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations





















Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:













Product $ 797,797



$ 721,016



$ 2,320,171



$ 1,966,502

Service 223,497



192,793



646,526



574,865

Total revenues 1,021,294



913,809



2,966,697



2,541,367

Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 368,688



343,274



1,069,471



939,617

Research and development 153,284



130,170



456,761



390,315

Selling, general and administrative 113,518



96,252



326,777



284,172

Interest expense and other, net 19,821



24,964



64,246



79,049

Income before income taxes 365,983



319,149



1,049,442



848,214

Provision for income taxes 59,102



65,587



595,944



178,300

Net income $ 306,881



$ 253,562



$ 453,498



$ 669,914

Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.96



$ 1.62



$ 2.90



$ 4.28

Diluted $ 1.95



$ 1.61



$ 2.88



$ 4.26

Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.59



$ 0.54



$ 1.77



$ 1.60

Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 156,221



156,749



156,547



156,402

Diluted 157,201



157,746



157,539



157,297



KLA-Tencor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows





Three months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 306,881



$ 253,562

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,283



14,198

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 16,210



12,536

Net (gain) loss on sales of marketable securities and other investments (2)



53

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:





Accounts receivable, net 90,906



(64,509)

Inventories (65,238)



(28,288)

Other assets (65,350)



(18,751)

Accounts payable 19,183



23,017

Deferred system profit 9,313



(4,426)

Other liabilities 24,421



37,446

Net cash provided by operating activities 352,607



224,838

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures, net (14,994)



(9,414)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities (112,661)



(382,138)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 58,429



175,188

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 97,809



115,547

Purchases of trading securities (34,370)



(14,553)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities 31,681



16,999

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 25,894



(98,371)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of debt (25,000)



(25,000)

Issuance of common stock (8)



—

Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units (428)



(1,714)

Common stock repurchases (84,724)



—

Payment of dividends to stockholders (92,128)



(85,514)

Net cash used in financing activities (202,288)



(112,228)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,075



4,535

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 182,288



18,774

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,073,394



937,033

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,255,682



$ 955,807

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid, net $ 74,314



$ 79,590

Interest paid $ 2,330



$ 3,117

Non-cash activities:





Purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 9,728



$ 3,218

Dividends payable - financing activities $ 8,408



$ 12,643



KLA-Tencor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts)











Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

















Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017

March 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017 GAAP net income (loss)

$ 306,881



$ (134,319)



$ 253,562



$ 453,498



$ 669,914 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 7,413



1,608



513



10,608



2,293

Merger-related charges b —



—



3,221



3,015



10,895

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (343)



(465)



(1,272)



(2,407)



(4,111)

Discrete tax items d 4,184



441,894



—



446,078



(3,064) Non-GAAP net income

$ 318,135



$ 308,718



$ 256,024



$ 910,792



$ 675,927 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 1.95



$ (0.86)



$ 1.61



$ 2.88



$ 4.26 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 2.02



$ 1.97



$ 1.62



$ 5.78



$ 4.30 Shares used in diluted shares calculation

157,201



156,587



157,746



157,539



157,297

Pre-tax impact of items included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations













Acquisition- related charges

Merger-related charges

Total pre-tax GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments Three months ended March 31, 2018









Costs of revenues $ 1,122



$ —



$ 1,122

Selling, general and administrative 6,291



—



6,291

Total in three months ended March 31, 2018 $ 7,413



$ —



$ 7,413

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2017









Costs of revenues $ 1,530



$ —



$ 1,530

Selling, general and administrative 78



—



78

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2017 $ 1,608



$ —



$ 1,608

Three months ended March 31, 2017









Costs of revenues $ 500



$ 362



$ 862

Research and development —



997



997

Selling, general and administrative 13



1,862



1,875

Total in three months ended March 31, 2017 $ 513



$ 3,221



$ 3,734



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.





a. Acquisition-related charges include amortization of intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments, and transaction costs associated with acquisitions or pending acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and acquisition related costs are appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have short lives, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA-Tencor's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



b. Merger-related charges associated with the terminated merger agreement between KLA-Tencor and Lam Research Corporation ("Lam") primarily includes employee retention-related expenses, legal expenses and other costs. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability and excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.



d. Discrete tax item during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 includes the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act ("the Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Discrete tax item during the nine months ended March 31, 2017 include the tax impact of certain merger-related charges that only became deductible during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 as a result of the termination of the proposed merger between KLA-Tencor and Lam. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-tencor-reports-fiscal-2018-third-quarter-results-300637569.html

SOURCE KLA-Tencor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kla-tencor.com

