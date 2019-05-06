KLA-Tencor Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

MILPITAS, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended on March 31, 2019, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA-Tencor of $193 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA-Tencor of $1.23 on revenues of $1,097 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"KLA delivered strong results for the March quarter, finishing at the upper end or above the range of guidance for revenue, and GAAP and non-GAAP EPS," commented Rick Wallace, president and CEO of KLA. "We achieved these results despite the challenging near-term demand environment, showcasing the resiliency of KLA's business model and the compelling value of our strategies focused on revenue diversification and operations excellence."

"On February 20, we closed the merger with Orbotech, expanding our reach in the electronics value chain, opening $2 billion of new market opportunity to KLA and enhancing our ability to serve new and existing customers who are exposed to fast-growing end markets, such as 5G infrastructure, smart mobile and automotive," continued Mr. Wallace. "Looking forward, we see extraordinary potential with this combination, including new opportunities for enhanced product offerings and meaningful cost synergies expected within the first 12-24 months."

GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2019 Q2 FY 2019 Q3 FY 2018 Revenues $1,097 million $1,120 million $1,021 million Net Income Attributable to KLA-Tencor $193 million $369 million $307 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA-

Tencor $1.23 $2.42 $1.95







Non-GAAP Results

Q3 FY 2019 Q2 FY 2019 Q3 FY 2018 Net Income Attributable to KLA-Tencor $283 million $372 million $318 million Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA-

Tencor $1.80 $2.44 $2.02

Effective on the first day of fiscal 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). Prior periods were not retrospectively restated, and accordingly, the condensed consolidated unaudited balance sheet as of June 30, 2018, and the condensed consolidated unaudited statements of operations for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were prepared using accounting standards that were different than those in effect for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019.

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results include the impact of recurring stock-based compensation, but exclude the impact of acquisitions or pending acquisitions, restructuring, severance, merger and other related charges and certain discrete tax items. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2019 third quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com .

About KLA:

KLA-Tencor Corporation (aka "KLA Corporation" or "KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at https://www.kla-tencor.com/ (KLAC-F).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement KLA's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses (benefits), as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of KLA's operating performance and its prospects in the future. Specifically, KLA believes that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to KLA's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses (benefits) that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses (benefits) to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

KLA-Tencor Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets













(In thousands) March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,897,268



$ 2,880,318

Accounts receivable, net 958,021



651,678

Inventories 1,317,260



931,845

Other current assets 270,079



85,159

Land, property and equipment, net 411,852



286,306

Goodwill 2,172,902



354,698

Deferred income taxes, non-current 205,820



193,200

Purchased intangible assets, net 1,694,313



19,333

Other non-current assets 260,090



236,082

Total assets $ 9,187,605



$ 5,638,619

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 206,248



$ 169,354

Deferred system revenue 228,745



—

Deferred service revenue 182,119



69,255

Deferred system profit —



279,581

Current portion of long-term debt 249,997



—

Other current liabilities 833,747



696,080

Total current liabilities 1,700,856



1,214,270

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 3,172,649



2,237,402

Deferred tax Liability 762,303



1,197

Deferred service revenue 90,610



71,997

Other non-current liabilities 575,599



493,242

Total liabilities 6,302,017



4,018,108

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and capital in excess of par value 1,989,914



617,999

Retained earnings 928,086



1,056,445

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (68,907)



(53,933)

Total KLA-Tencor stockholders' equity 2,849,093



1,620,511

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 36,495



—

Total stockholders' equity 2,885,588



1,620,511

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,187,605



$ 5,638,619



KLA-Tencor Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations























Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Product $ 793,224



$ 797,797



$ 2,474,652



$ 2,320,171

Service 304,087



223,497



835,817



646,526

Total revenues 1,097,311



1,021,294



3,310,469



2,966,697

Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues 486,945



368,356



1,276,592



1,068,475

Research and development 184,887



153,239



504,320



456,626

Selling, general and administrative 182,184



113,237



409,084



325,934

Interest expense and other, net 21,905



20,479



55,552



66,220

Income before income taxes 221,390



365,983



1,064,921



1,049,442

Provision for income taxes 28,745



59,102



107,232



595,944

Net income 192,645



306,881



957,689



453,498

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (83)



—



(83)



—

Net income attributable to KLA-Tencor $ 192,728



$ 306,881



$ 957,772



$ 453,498

Net income per share attributable to KLA-Tencor:













Basic $ 1.23



$ 1.96



$ 6.20



$ 2.90

Diluted $ 1.23



$ 1.95



$ 6.17



$ 2.88

Weighted-average number of shares:













Basic 156,349



156,221



154,561



156,547

Diluted 157,182



157,201



155,310



157,539



KLA-Tencor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flow





Three months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 192,645



$ 306,881

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 73,445



16,283

Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange and other 73



(338)

Share of net earnings of equity method investee —



—

Stock-based compensation expense 34,193



16,210

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in

business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (72,796)



91,370

Inventories (1,893)



(60,487)

Other assets (3,068)



(66,014)

Accounts payable (590)



19,183

Deferred system revenue 32,105



—

Deferred service revenue (15,371)



—

Deferred system profit —



9,968

Other liabilities (75,149)



19,551

Net cash provided by operating activities 163,594



352,607

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of non-marketable securities (630)



—

Businesses acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,806,496)



—

Capital expenditures (25,956)



(14,994)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities —



(112,661)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 40,920



58,429

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 60,298



97,809

Purchases of trading securities (30,328)



(34,370)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities 27,289



31,681

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,734,903)



25,894

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs 1,186,263



—

Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of debt issuance costs 900,000



—

Repayment of debt (902,474)



(25,000)

Issuance of common stock —



(8)

Tax withholding payments related to equity awards (381)



(428)

Common stock repurchases (200,029)



(84,724)

Payment of contingent consideration payable (513)



—

Payment of dividends to stockholders (113,581)



(92,128)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 869,285



(202,288)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 205



6,075

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (701,819)



182,288

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,793,982



1,073,394

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,092,163



$ 1,255,682

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Income taxes paid $ 51,885



$ 74,314

Interest paid $ 3,856



$ 2,330

Non-cash activities:





Issuance of common stock for the acquisition of Orbotech Ltd. - financing activities $ 1,330,786



$ —

Contingent consideration payable - financing activities $ 6,740



$ —

Dividends payable - financing activities $ 6,494



$ 8,408

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities $ 5,988



$ —

Accrued debt issuance costs - financing activities $ 2,530



$ —

Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities $ 6,370



$ 9,728



KLA-Tencor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income







Three months ended

Nine months ended





March 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018 GAAP net income attributable to KLA-Tencor

$ 192,728



$ 369,100



$ 306,881



$ 957,772



$ 453,498

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-

GAAP net income:





















Acquisition-related charges a 103,755



4,281



7,413



113,587



10,608



Merger-related charges b —



—



—



—



3,015



Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments c (21,127)



(276)



(343)



(21,713)



(2,407)



Discrete tax items d 7,482



(765)



4,184



(10,389)



446,078

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA-Tencor

$ 282,838



$ 372,340



$ 318,135



$ 1,039,257



$ 910,792

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

attributable to KLA-Tencor

$ 1.23



$ 2.42



$ 1.95



$ 6.17



$ 2.88

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable

to KLA-Tencor

$ 1.80



$ 2.44



$ 2.02



$ 6.69



$ 5.78

Shares used in diluted shares calculation

157,182



152,648



157,201



155,310



157,539



Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of

Operations





Acquisition- related

charges Three months ended March 31, 2019

Costs of revenues $ 47,659

Research and development 3,328

Selling, general and administrative 52,768

Total in three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 103,755

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2018

Costs of revenues $ 967

Selling, general and administrative 3,314

Total in three months ended December 31, 2018 $ 4,281

Three months ended March 31, 2018

Costs of revenues $ 1,122

Selling, general and administrative 6,291

Total in three months ended March 31, 2018 $ 7,413





To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric) are inherently subject to significant discretion. As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP.



a. Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, certain employee compensation arrangements, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have short lives, and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



b. Merger-related charges associated with the terminated merger agreement between KLA and Lam Research Corporation ("Lam") primarily includes employee retention-related expenses and other costs. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these items as they are not indicative of ongoing operating results and therefore limit comparability and excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.



c. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above in order to present a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.



d. Discrete tax items include charges associated with the acquisition of Orbotech as well as the income tax effects of an income tax expense from the enacted tax reform legislation through the Tax Cuts and Jobs-Act (the "Act"), which was signed into law on Dec. 22, 2017, of which the impact is primarily related to the provisional tax amounts recorded for the transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and the re-measurement of certain deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Act. Management believes excluding these items helps investors compare our operating performance with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies.

SOURCE KLA-Tencor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kla-tencor.com

