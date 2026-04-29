Klaar Launches New Compensation Module Powered by Comprehensive, Bringing Compensation Planning into Its AI-Native Performance Platform

The new integration connects real-time performance signals with compensation decisions, helping

HR leaders drive faster, fairer, and more data-driven outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaar, the predictive performance management platform built by HR leaders, for HR leaders, today announced the launch of its new compensation module powered by Comprehensive, a leading compensation planning and benchmarking platform. The new integration brings compensation planning directly into Klaar's performance platform, enabling organizations to connect AI-powered, real-time performance insights with compensation decisions in one unified system.

Compensation decisions are among the most critical and sensitive choices organizations make, yet many companies still rely on spreadsheets and fragmented workflows to manage compensation cycles, making it harder to consistently reward and retain top performers. By combining Klaar's continuous performance signals with Comprehensive's compensation infrastructure, the new module streamlines compensation planning while reducing bias, manual work, and inconsistencies.

"Performance data should not live in one system while compensation decisions happen somewhere else," said Lana Peters, Chief Revenue & Customer Experience Officer at Klaar. "With this new compensation module, we're helping HR leaders move beyond disconnected tools and static review cycles to make compensation decisions based on real-time, reliable data. This is a major step toward turning performance management into performance-driven decision-making."

The combined offering delivers several key benefits for HR and people leaders, including:

Eliminating spreadsheet-driven compensation cycles by replacing manual workflows with an integrated system

Connecting performance and pay decisions using real-time signals, so compensation reflects current performance, not static reviews or memory

Supporting complex compensation programs with flexible, configurable logic — going beyond rigid templates and limited built-in modules to handle real-world scenarios like multi-currency, bonus plans, custom budgets, eligibility rules, and proration

Helping organizations better identify, reward, and retain top performers with more consistent and transparent compensation decisions

Reducing recency bias by providing reliable, centralized data across teams

Enabling HR leaders to shift from process administration to strategic decision-making

"Too many organizations still manage compensation planning through disconnected systems and spreadsheets, which slows decision-making and creates unnecessary inconsistency," said Roger Lee, Founder and CEO of Comprehensive. "By partnering with Klaar, we're ensuring that compensation decisions are grounded in real performance data, making them faster, more defensible, and more equitable."

The launch reflects a broader shift in HR technology, as organizations move away from reactive, disconnected workflows toward real-time, predictive decision-making. By unifying performance and compensation in a single system, Klaar and Comprehensive enable teams to align pay decisions with live performance data.

This new module expands Klaar's platform into a centralized system for performance-driven workforce decisions, combining continuous performance signals with best-in-class compensation planning.

The platform is trusted by organizations including Upwork, Vidyard, T-Mobile, and Verisys.

For more information, visit www.klaarhq.com.

About Klaar

Klaar helps organizations Perform Wonders by transforming performance management from a painful process into a powerful driver of growth. Built by HR leaders for HR leaders, Klaar delivers AI-powered insights that are predictive, unbiased, and human—so every goal, conversation, and decision moves people forward. Modern, forward-thinking leaders choose Klaar because it brings clarity where there's confusion, connection where there's disengagement, and momentum where traditional tools slow teams down. Visit the website: www.klaarhq.com.

About Comprehensive

Comprehensive is a fully-customizable compensation management platform that helps organizations streamline compensation cycles, benchmark pay, and make consistent, data-driven compensation decisions. Its infrastructure empowers HR teams to manage compensation planning with greater speed, accuracy, and trust. Visit the website: www.comprehensive.io.

Media Contact:

Alexa Amatulli

[email protected]

SOURCE Klaar