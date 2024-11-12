KLAFS Brings New Collection of Luxury Saunas to U.S. Market

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAFS, known for its German craftmanship and luxury saunas, is expanding into the U.S. market with the launch of the VALORA and ARISO sauna styles, under the wellness offerings of Kohler.

KLAFS is a luxury sauna brand, specializing in experiential saunas and trusted by the world's most prestigious hotels and wellness destinations. For nearly a century, the brand has been known for its German craftsmanship and sophisticated design.

KLAFS Ariso Sauna KLAFS Valora Sauna

"KLAFS is an international market leader that shares our passion for innovation, design, and relentless pursuit of providing exceptional wellness products, services, and experiences," said Bonnie Choruby, President of Kohler Luxury & Wellness Brands Group. "These new top-of-line saunas are wellness solutions that can enhance the level of self-care enjoyed at home and in wellness destinations."

KLAFS saunas offer precise temperature control to create purifying, therapeutic environments that invigorate the senses and promote deep relaxation. KLAFS saunas gives users complete control over the relaxation experience. Users can easily adjust the humidity and heat combinations in the sauna cabin, journey through five preset climate experiences, and create personalized treatments for any type of mood. KLAFS saunas are crafted from sustainably sourced woods and thoughtfully designed, ensuring each sauna is unique and luxurious, enhancing the overall wellness experience.

For more information on the brand, visit www.klafsusa.com. To access press materials and visual assets, visit KOHLER-KLAFS Press Kit.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About KLAFS

KLAFS has created retreats of relaxation for body and mind since 1928. Time and again, the company finds ways to surprise the wellness enthusiast with groundbreaking innovations—in design, heater technology, humidity control, and sustainability. Thanks to this innovative strength, KLAFS advanced from what was once a small family business to a global industry leader. Today, KLAFS employees work to meet and exceed the ever-increasing demands of customers—from small private sauna rooms to luxurious hotel spas. KLAFS operates all over the world, with expert advice from technically trained consultants and on-site service from experienced teams. As a trendsetter in the sauna, pool, and spa industry, KLAFS continuously invests in research and development to further improve the function, design, and energy efficiency of its products.

Design for Leisure (DFL) serves as the authorized dealer and exclusive sales and installation partner for KLAFS custom commercial hospitality projects in the USA and the Caribbean, also specializing in custom, high end residential work. DFL's hydrothermal expertise has been recognized through an abundance of award-winning luxury spa builds in the USA and internationally.

SOURCE KLAFS