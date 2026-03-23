KLAFS S1 Launches in the U.S. - The World's First Retractable Sauna

The S1 expands from the size of a bookshelf to three times its size at the touch of a button, delivering a full-scale sauna without sacrificing valuable square footage. Its modern, sophisticated, and space conscious design features insulated walls, premium finishes, and 8mm glass for reliable performance, creating a refined focal point that blends effortlessly into contemporary interiors.

Equipped with KLAFS' proprietary SANARIUM control, the S1 offers five distinct climate experiences empowering customers to personalize heat - up to 210° F, humidity, and ambiance.

"For nearly a century, KLAFS has pushed the boundaries of sauna design, and the S1 represents our most transformative innovation for the wellness industry yet," says Phillip Rock, CEO of KLAFS. "We're thrilled to introduce a luxury wellness experience that makes sauna ownership attainable for people who may not have considered it possible due to limited space in their homes. By combining advanced engineering with thoughtful, space efficient design, we've created a sauna solution that elevates wellness in any home."

Founded in 1928 in Germany, KLAFS has long set the global standard for craftsmanship, engineering excellence, and design driven innovation. Its products and services are trusted by the world's top hotels, wellness resorts, and private residences. The U.S. introduction of the KLAFS S1 extends this legacy, bringing European design heritage and next generation form and functionality to American homeowners seeking a more intentional and accessible approach to wellness.

The S1 is available in three sizes—small, medium, and large—accommodating 2 to 3 users. Exterior finishes include matte black or walnut, both paired with a walnut interior for a warm, contemporary aesthetic.

S1 joins the expanding KLAFS U.S. portfolio of luxury saunas, including ARISO, VALORA, S11, TARAS, and custom solutions. Each reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and personalized wellness experiences designed for the modern home.

For more information on the brand, visit KlafsUSA.com. To access press materials and visual assets, see here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About KLAFS

KLAFS has created retreats of relaxation for body and mind since 1928. Time and again, the company finds ways to surprise the wellness enthusiast with groundbreaking innovations—in design, heater technology, humidity control, and sustainability. Thanks to this innovative strength, KLAFS advanced from what was once a small family business to a global industry leader. Today, KLAFS employees work to meet and exceed the ever-increasing demands of customers—from small private sauna rooms to luxurious hotel spas. KLAFS operates all over the world, with expert advice from technically trained consultants and on-site service from experienced teams. As a trendsetter in the sauna, pool, and spa industry, KLAFS continuously invests in research and development to further improve the function, design, and energy efficiency of its products.

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SOURCE KLAFS