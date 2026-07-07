KLAFS S1 Retractable Sauna Now Available for Purchase in the U.S.

The S1 expands from the size of a bookshelf to three times its size, delivering a full-scale sauna without sacrificing valuable square footage in just 40 seconds. Its modern design pairs insulated walls, premium finishes, and 8mm glass to create a sleek focal point that integrates seamlessly into contemporary interiors.

The S1 introduces a new category of wellness for a broader range of homeowners—particularly those in urban environments or design-forward residences where space has traditionally limited sauna adoption.

Equipped with KLAFS' proprietary SANARIUM control, the S1 offers five distinct climate experiences empowering users to personalize heat - up to 210° F, humidity, and ambiance.

"For nearly a century, KLAFS has pushed the boundaries of sauna design, and the S1 represents our most transformative innovation for the wellness industry yet," says Phillip Rock, CEO of KLAFS. "We're thrilled to introduce a luxury wellness innovation that makes sauna ownership attainable for people who may not have considered it possible due to limited space in their homes."

The S1 is available in three sizes—small, medium, and large—with matte black or walnut finishes. Now available to order, pricing ranges from $44,900 to $51,900 depending on size and configuration, with delivery and installation available at an additional cost.

See press kit here.

About KLAFS

KLAFS has created retreats of relaxation for body and mind since 1928. Time and again, the company finds ways to surprise the wellness enthusiast with groundbreaking innovations—in design, heater technology, humidity control, and sustainability. Thanks to this innovative strength, KLAFS advanced from what was once a small family business to a global industry leader. Today, KLAFS employees work to meet and exceed the ever-increasing demands of customers—from small private sauna rooms to luxurious hotel spas. KLAFS operates all over the world, with expert advice from technically trained consultants and on-site service from experienced teams. As a trendsetter in the sauna, pool, and spa industry, KLAFS continuously invests in research and development to further improve the function, design, and energy efficiency of its products.

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SOURCE KLAFS USA