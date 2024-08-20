Klairhaus: The New Brand by the Founders of ZilberHaar Launches with 4 New Home Office Products

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of ZilberHaar's premium men's care products, the visionary founders are thrilled to unveil their latest venture, Klairhaus. Launching four new premium office accessories suitable for both home offices and conventional offices.

Built on a foundation of expert craftsmanship, Klairhaus introduces a range of products designed to enhance the quality of time spent in both conventional and home offices. As research shows, an aesthetic and functional workspace can impact productivity and employee satisfaction by up to 32%*. Klairhaus aims to create objects that not only look exceptional but also foster wellbeing and efficiency.

Adapting to the Future of Work

The shift towards remote and hybrid work models is rapidly changing the landscape of workplace needs. By 2025, an estimated 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely, highlighting the growing demand for functional home office setups**. Additionally, 62% of workers prefer to work from home full-time, emphasizing the importance of comfortable and practical home work environments***.

Klairhaus' debut collection of desk and screen brush, a keyboard cleaning brush and an interactive cork sculpture, are now available on the Klairhaus Amazon Shop and the Klairhaus website.

Using only natural materials and fine craftsmanship, these products are made for executives, entrepreneurs and office workers searching for finer tools that enhance their workspace.

A Future Crafted by Heritage and Innovation

Leveraging their expertise in creating premium men's care products with ZilberHaar, the founders of Klairhaus are set to replicate their success in the realm of office and home decor. "With Klairhaus, we are excited to bring a new level of aesthetic design, craftsmanship and utility to everyday workspaces. We know that productivity increases with better workspaces, be it at home or in the office. We want to make products that help increase productivity," stated Anica Kath, one of the founders.

About Klairhaus

Klairhaus is the brainchild of the founders of ZilberHaar, a brand renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in men's grooming products. With Klairhaus, they extend their passion for fine craftsmanship to office and home decor, aiming to enhance both the functionality and enjoyment of work and living spaces.

For more information about Klairhaus and to view the new collection, visit klairhaus.com or contact: [email protected]

Notes: * (Quantum Workplace), ** (Zippia), *** (Virtual Vocations)

