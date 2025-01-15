Klappir and International Carbon Registry (ICR) Announce Strategic Partnership

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Carbon Registry (ICR), an innovative GHG program and a modern registry platform for high quality carbon credits, is excited to announce its partnership with Klappir, a leading sustainability management software provider. This strategic collaboration integrates ICR's portfolio of carbon credits into Klappir's platform, enabling corporate buyers to buy and offset their GHG emissions or contribute to future climate actions with unparalleled ease and transparency through Klappir's marketplace.

In response to the growing demand for actionable, transparent, and impactful sustainability solutions, this collaboration empowers businesses to take responsibility for their carbon footprint by supporting climate actions outside their value chain.

A Seamless Experience for Climate Action

Corporate buyers using Klappir's platform can now:

With ICR's rigorous GHG program and validation and verification processes, corporate buyers are assured that every credit meets the highest international standards relying on integrity and assurance chain brought , including alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Why This Partnership Matters

Ease of Access and Seamless Integration: The integration embeds ICR's carbon credit portfolio directly into Klappir's user interface, making it easier than ever for companies to act on their sustainability goals. Transparency and Trust of High-Integrity Credits: Buyers can track and verify their climate impact through detailed project information, certification, and reporting—ensuring clarity and accountability. Comprehensive Climate Solutions: Businesses can now balance immediate emissions reductions with investments in future-ready climate technologies, creating a dual approach to climate responsibility. Market Leadership: Adopting advanced solutions positions corporations as leaders in sustainability, creating competitive differentiation in an increasingly active market in climate and sustainability issues.

Klappir has established itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking efficient and transparent sustainability reporting. Meanwhile, ICR is one of the few organizations globally that combines a robust GHG program with a fully integrated carbon registry platform built on public blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and full traceability. ICR sets a global benchmark for high-integrity carbon markets. Through its partnership, empower businesses to take measurable, verifiable climate action, supporting impactful projects both globally and in Iceland. This partnership offers a transformative solution for companies committed to addressing emissions and driving meaningful environmental change.

Statements

Jón Ágúst Þorsteinsson, CEO of Klappir:

"At Klappir, we believe that technology is key to driving meaningful environmental action. This partnership with ICR enables us to provide businesses with a seamless way to manage their climate impact and support projects that will shape a sustainable future. It's about more than compliance, it's about building resilience and leading by example."

Guðmundur Sigbergsson, CEO of ICR:

"Partnering with Klappir allows us to expand our mission of making high-integrity carbon credits accessible to a broader audience. Together, we're empowering businesses to make informed and impactful decisions about their sustainability efforts."

Take Action Today

Corporate buyers interested in offsetting their emissions or supporting future climate initiatives can explore these new options by visiting the Klappir platform.

About Klappir

Klappir is a sustainability software company headquartered in Iceland, providing innovative tools for businesses to measure, manage, and report their environmental impact. With a commitment to transparency and efficiency, Klappir supports organizations in achieving their sustainability goals.

About International Carbon Registry

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Iceland, the International Carbon Registry (ICR) is a global leader in registration of climate projects relying on ISO standards and assurance. ICR provides a streamlined platform that accelerates the journey of climate projects from design to delivery via marketplace integrations, pioneering in integrating public blockchain technology ensuring transparency and traceability.

ICR's team of experts is passionate about creating real, measurable impact and helping our clients achieve their sustainability goal while advancing its mission of leading the way to a sustainable future and being at the heart of climate innovation.

For more information, visit ICR's website or follow ICR on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, contact:

Alondra Silva Munoz

Chief Marketing Officer at ICR

[email protected]

