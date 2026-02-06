KLAR Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Klarna Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on February 20, 2026

News provided by

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Feb 06, 2026, 09:14 ET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Klarna To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Klarna pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Klarna's September 2025 initial public offering (the "IPO") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Klarna Group plc ("Klarna" or the "Company") (NYSE: KLAR) and reminds investors of the February 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna's buy now, pay later ("BNPL") loans; and (2); as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Klarna's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Klarna class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/KLAR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ARDT Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Ardent Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on March 9, 2026

ARDT Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Ardent Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on March 9, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardent Health, Inc. ("Ardent" or the...
BBWI Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Bath & Body Works Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on March 16, 2026

BBWI Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Bath & Body Works Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on March 16, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bath & Body Works, Inc. ("Bath & Body Works"...
More Releases From This Source