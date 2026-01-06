KLAR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Investors of Feb. 20 Deadline in IPO Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors in Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) of the upcoming February 20, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline in a pending securities class action. The firm is actively investigating the lawsuits claims of alleged misstatements in Klarna's September 2025 Initial Public Offering (IPO) documents.

Investors who purchased Klarna (KLAR) shares pursuant to the company's September 2025 IPO and suffered significant losses

Case Summary at a Glance

Key Detail Information for KLAR Investors Class Investors in Klarna's Sep. 2025 IPO Lead Plaintiff Deadline Feb. 20, 2026 Core Allegation Understated credit loss reserves & "Fair Financing" risks Contact the Firm [email protected] / 844-916-0895

Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit alleges Klarna's IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus contained misleading statements regarding the company's credit modeling and risk management.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Klarna's offering documents materially understated credit risks involved in lending to clients who were financially unsophisticated, experiencing financial hardship, and/or borrowing at substantial interest rates for items including fast food deliveries. The complaint further alleges that, because of these factors, Klarna downplayed the risk of material increases in the company's loss provisions.

On Nov. 18, 2025, Klarna reported its Q3 2025 financial results that included a massive 102% year-over-year increase in its provision for credit losses and a material year-over-year increase in operating losses.

Following this news, Klarna's stock price plummeted, eventually trading nearly 22% below its IPO price.

"We are investigating whether the IPO documents adequately disclosed the company's credit risks," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. "When a company's credit loss provisions double just weeks after an IPO, investors deserve to know if those risks were known but omitted from the offering documents," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged pending claims.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Klarna (KLAR) class action about? The lawsuit alleges that Klarna's IPO documents materially understated the risk that loss reserves would spike after going public.

What is the lead plaintiff deadline? The deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff is February 20, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

How do I contact Hagens Berman about the Klarna litigation and its investigation? Investors can submit their losses directly through Hagens Berman's secure portal or by emailing the firm's securities team at [email protected].

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Klarna should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

