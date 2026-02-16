KLAR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Klarna Group plc Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Klarna Group plc ("Klarna" or "the Company") (NYSE: KLAR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 10, 2025 are encouraged to contact the firm before February 20, 2026.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Klarna downplayed the risk of its loss reserves increasing substantially within months of its IPO. The Company was aware or should have known that given the risk profile of its customer base, loss reserve increases were actually likely in the months following the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Klarna, investors suffered damages.

