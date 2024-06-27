KLAR Partners announces the final close of Fund II at €870 million

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the closing of Fund II, KLAR has raised €1.5 billion since inception.

KLAR Partners Ltd ("KLAR" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce the final close of KLAR Partners II ("Fund II"), which has secured total capital commitments of €870 million. The 40% increase in fund size over KLAR's prior fund underscores the strong confidence and support received from both existing and new investors.

"We are grateful with the support shown by our investment partners who have chosen to put their trust in us, especially in this turbulent fundraising market. We are very pleased with the positive development of our Fund I portfolio and we look forward to replicating this with Fund II. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the current market environment and execute on our strong pipeline of opportunities." commented Carl Johan Falkenberg of KLAR.

Fund II will follow the same investment strategy as KLAR's first fund. The Firm will continue to make control investments of €75-200m+ in mid-market mission-critical services and industrial technology businesses, primarily across the Nordic, DACH and Benelux regions. There will be a continued focus on implementing KLAR's transformational investing approach through growth, operational improvement and buy & build strategies. The Firm has a strong focus on talent management and believes in close and transparent partnerships with management teams based on KLAR's values of Clarity, Community, Curiosity and Courage.

Evercore Private Funds Group served as the exclusive global placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel for Fund II.

