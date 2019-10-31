Klara Announces Partnership and Integration with Nextech Systems to Help Boost Patient Satisfaction, Staff Efficiency and Practice Revenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klara (www.klara.com), the New York based leader in secure patient communication, is proud to announce a new partnership with Nextech Systems (https://www.nextech.com/), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for plastic surgery and other specialty physician practices.

This partnership features a deep integration between Klara and Nextech. Nextech customers can leverage Klara's secure messaging platform to simplify patient communication, improve the patient experience, and boost their practice efficiency.

Klara is a powerful communication solution built to eliminate phone tag, cut down on phone volume, and streamline patient communication, all to give patients an exceptional experience. And now, through Klara, Nextech users will also get automated appointment reminders, patient communications that sync to Nextech's patient chart (including transcribed voicemails), and easy access to their patient data synced directly with Klara.

"We are looking forward to this new partnership with Klara, a company that is already seeing great momentum in its mission to transform communication in healthcare," said Wyn Partington, Nextech's Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe the combination of Nextech and Klara will be a game-changer for medical practices allowing them to provide a better patient care experience while improving operational efficiency."

With Klara, Nextech users will have a powerful communication solution to reduce no-shows and boost practice revenue.

"We're very excited to partner with Nextech, to provide an even more powerful solution for unifying and simplifying patient communications," said Simon Lorenz, co-founder and co-CEO of Klara. "We know that giving patients a more convenient and personalized way to engage with their healthcare providers is the key to boosting patient satisfaction and garnering positive patient reviews — Klara's integrated platform helps busy healthcare practices keep their patients coming back."

"In fact, 80% of patients now say convenience and access are the most important factors in their choice of a healthcare provider — even over quality of care or insurance coverage," Lorenz continued. "Klara's integrated platform helps practices around the country easily streamline their patient communications and differentiate their practice, while seamlessly integrating with the EHR that they already use."

About Klara

Klara was founded in 2013 with a mission to transform healthcare communication, so every patient can receive great care. Klara's secure messaging platform makes patient communication easy and automates day-to-day tasks like reminders or follow-ups. Healthcare providers across more than 40 specialties use Klara to provide a delightful patient experience, while streamlining their own administrative workflows and saving hours per day. To learn more about Klara, visit www.klara.com or email sales@klara.com.

About Nextech

Nextech EMR/PM is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

