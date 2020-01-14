Klara Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Help Boost Patient Satisfaction with Secure Messaging

"Klara helps healthcare practices simplify their communication with patients," said Simon Lorenz, co-Founder and co-CEO of Klara. "Improving communication is the key to realizing better healthcare outcomes and giving patients the exceptional experience they demand. Klara is excited to begin this partnership with athenahealth to serve our mutual customers."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Klara joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

About Klara

Klara was founded in 2013 with a mission to transform healthcare communication, so every patient can receive great care. Klara's secure messaging platform makes patient communication easy and automates day-to-day tasks like reminders or follow-ups. Healthcare providers across more than 40 specialties use Klara to provide a delightful patient experience, while streamlining their own administrative workflows and saving hours per day. To learn more about Klara, visit www.klara.com or email sales@klara.com .

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EMR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Our customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination service offerings.

