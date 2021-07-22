Klarisana Behavioral Health and Ketamine Centers Announces National Expansion Plan

DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health and Ketamine provider Klarisana has opened a new treatment center in Centennial, Colorado, bringing their network of clinics to seven within the US. This expansion includes an extension of robust behavioral health services to all treatment centers, as the company aims to increase the affordability and access to proper mental healthcare across all locations. As demand for accessible ketamine treatment rises, Klarisana has become one of the most trusted names in the market.

Klarisana has pioneered the use of intramuscular ketamine therapy to treat mental health and chronic pain conditions since 2015.

Now operating seven outpatient clinics in Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico, Klarisana is poised to become the number one Behavioral Health and Ketamine Center in the United States by the end of 2021.

CEO Neil Haznar states, "Klarisana is proud to announce the addition of our new Centennial clinic, as it is the next step in providing accessible care for those who need it the most. We believe that psychedelic medicine is the future in saving lives and Klarisana is paving the way for more people to receive life-changing care."

In addition to the expansions, Klarisana will also now accept Medicaid at their Texas and Colorado locations, making them the only IM Ketamine provider to accept Medicaid in the nation. Klarisana has safely administered over 5,000 IM Ketamine injections as well as provided behavioral therapy to those who suffer from PTSD, severe anxiety and depression, and chronic pain.

Klarisana also unveiled plans for clinics In California, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

For more information about the new Centennial location and behavioral health at all locations, visit Klarisana.com or call 844-455-2747.

About Klarisana: Dr. Carl Bonnett, a retired 20 year member of the National Guard, founded mission-driven Klarisana in 2015 after becoming aware of the alarming suicide rates among United States veterans. A purpose-driven organization, the core belief of founder Dr. Carl Bonnett is that a ketamine journey can help a person reframe their trauma and build back a happier, more satisfying life. Today, Klarisana treats a number of mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

