Klarisana Expands Expertise and Vision with New Hires

DENVER, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarisana , the national leader is innovative ketamine therapy to treat mental health and chronic pain conditions since 2015 is expanding the team to bring improvements to their centers in Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico .

At Klarisana , we are proud to announce the arrival of our new Chief Behavioral Health Officer, Gladys Villa. She is an experienced Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Addictions Counselor. Gladys brings extensive experience with inter-professional collaboration to improve patient care and safety. With over 10 years of involvement working alongside integrated health teams, Mrs. Villa specializes in substance use, mood disorders, and chronic physical conditions. With a holistic orientation to patient-centered care using evidence-based mind and body treatments, Gladys brings a wealth of health care experience to the behavioral wellness approach of Klarisana's revolutionary perspective to mental health.

Klarisana is also very proud to introduce Monica Sanchez, in her new role as Marketing Manager. Monica graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Marketing, and was president of Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), a non-profit organization focused on psychedelic research, harm reduction, and policy reform. She has attended conferences such as The International Drug Policy Reform Conference to educate students on psychedelics and spiritual integration. She is heavily involved in psychedelic research, education, and sharing her vision of a post-prohibitionist world.

Both Gladys and Monica bring to Klarisana their experience in health-positive practice procedures and messaging.

"Klarisana is a behavioral health company that leverages psychedelics to catalyze positive change. Committed to 'rebuilding lives' with the idea to walk alongside those hurting both psychologically and physically."

