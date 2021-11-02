Klarisana's Newest Ketamine Study Shows IM Ketamine Therapy Comparable to IV Administration

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarisana Psychedelic Therapies is pleased to announce the publication of its second case study analyzing the use of ketamine for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The manuscript titled "Intramuscular ketamine to treat major depressive disorder: A case series of forty patients" has been published in the Journal of Psychiatry and Mental Health (Vol 6, Issue 2).

The case series set out to learn more about intramuscular ketamine injection's effect on mental health symptoms and resulted in findings that challenge the conventional administration method of ketamine therapy and its ability to be covered by insurance.

The IV method of ketamine administration is the most commonly practiced, which has led to the belief that it is a safer alternative to the IM method of administration, however this study is one of the first to demonstrate that intramuscular ketamine injections (IM) can be just as effective as the intravenous (IV) route.

Dr. Rakesh Jain, who completed the statistical analysis of this data set adds, "This data set is very exciting because it shows a very robust response with IM ketamine that is very comparable or better than other studies that have used the intravenous delivery system.

The paper is a case series of forty consecutive patients who have a diagnosis of major depressive disorder and who have Health First Colorado (Medicaid) as their payor source. The patients followed in this case series showed a greater than 50% decrease in their scores on three psychological screening tests that measure depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety (PHQ-9, PCL-5, GAD-7). The screening tests were administered before and again at the end of an Induction Series of six ketamine sessions.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carl J Bonnett states, "In order to improve the current ketamine experience, Klarisana is looking at alternate methods of administration that could be more beneficial to the patient. Our research team is thrilled that our findings support our current approach to treatment and substantiate our belief in the power of psychedelic medicine to treat severe mood disorders."

Klarisana is currently operating six behavioral health and ketamine clinics, with a seventh clinic set to open next month in Longmont, CO and plans for two additional clinics in the next year.

Plans to rapidly expand are fueled by the growing interest and demand for psychedelic assisted therapy, as more studies show the promising effects it has on mental health. CEO Neil Haznar states, "We are excited to bring this treatment to a wider audience, which is why we're expanding to communities that might have little access to or knowledge about these treatments."

To create an affordable and accessible experience, Klarisana is in network with many major insurance carriers such as BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and more, and offers special discounts to veterans seeking treatment. If you are interested in learning more please visit www.Klarisana.com

To read the study please visit: https://sciforschenonline.org/journals/psychiatry-mental-health/JPMH145.php

ABOUT Klarisana

Dr. Carl Bonnett, a retired 20 year member of the Army National Guard, founded mission-driven Klarisana in 2015 after becoming aware of the alarming suicide rates among United States veterans. A purpose-driven organization, the core belief of founder Dr. Carl Bonnett is that a ketamine journey can help a person reframe their trauma and build back a happier, more satisfying life. Today, Klarisana treats a number of mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

