KLARITY'S FALL SUMMIT TO FOCUS ON GENAI IN ACCOUNTING & OPERATIONS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarity, a market leader in automation for accounting and compliance teams, announced today that its Fall Summit will take place on September 12 in San Francisco. This event will bring attendees together to learn about practical use cases for AI and where and how to get started.

The topic of Klarity's Fall Summit is exploring and implementing Gen AI in accounting and compliance. Through conversations amongst Klarity's community of executives from leading companies such as Brex, DoorDash, Deloitte, Instacart, and Zuora, practitioners will learn more about practical AI strategies and responsible AI adoption. Klarity's CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Antos, will start the event with a keynote about the impact and value AI can drive for accounting teams and practical tips to get started on the AI journey.

"We talk to CFOs, CAOs, Controllers and accounting teams every day. Their primary challenge is that it's unclear where and how to get started with AI. We will focus this event around how to launch AI projects that deliver real ROI to the business with higher accuracy, faster turnarounds and efficiency," said Antos.

Topics at the event include:

Where and how to get Started with AI in Accounting

How to pick use cases that have real ROI

Where can AI help to ensure Completeness and Accuracy of Financial Statements

Klarity will also launch its new product, Architect, which automatically converts video walkthroughs into professional process documentation in minutes, complete with process breakdown, diagrams, screenshots, pain points & automation opportunities.

About Klarity

Klarity enables enterprises to build exponential organizations by automating document-centric processes that typically involve scores of back-office workers. Our customers, including DoorDash, Zoom, and 8x8, use our technology to ensure perfect compliance, handle transactions in real time, and reduce operational expenses. We focus on key areas such as Order Management, Revenue Recognition (ASC 606 compliance), and Invoice Processing. Our goal is to free people from repetitive document tasks, allowing them to use their creativity and energy to build and grow their organizations.

