Klarna AI assistant handles two-thirds of customer service chats in its first month

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna today announced its AI assistant powered by OpenAI. Now live globally for 1 month, the numbers speak for themselves:

The AI assistant has had 2.3 million conversations, two-thirds of Klarna's customer service chats

It is doing the equivalent work of 700 full-time agents

It is on par with human agents in regard to customer satisfaction score

It is more accurate in errand resolution, leading to a 25% drop in repeat inquiries

Customers now resolve their errands in less than 2 mins compared to 11 mins previously

It's available in 23 markets, 24/7 and communicates in more than 35 languages

Klarna has also seen massive improvement in communication with local immigrant and expat communities across all our markets thanks to the language support.

Available in the Klarna app, the assistant is designed to enhance the shopping and payments experience for Klarna's 150 million consumers worldwide, capable of managing a range of tasks from multilingual customer service to managing refunds and returns, and fostering healthy financial habits. This launch marks a significant leap forward in Klarna's vision of a fully AI-powered financial assistant aimed at saving consumers time, worry and money, while making the global retail banking industry more efficient and consumer-focused. Exciting new features are already in the pipeline and will be added to the AI assistant soon. Additionally, customers can still choose to interact with live agents if they'd prefer.

"Klarna is at the very forefront among our partners in AI adoption and practical application." said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI. "Together we are unlocking the vast potential for AI to boost productivity and improve our day-to-day lives."

"This AI breakthrough in customer interaction means superior experiences for our customers at better prices, more interesting challenges for our employees, and better returns for our investors." said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna. "We are incredibly excited about this launch, but it also underscores the profound impact on society that AI will have. We want to reemphasize and encourage society and politicians to consider this carefully and believe a considerate, informed and steady stewardship will be critical to navigate through this transformation of our societies.

The following key features are currently available to consumers worldwide:

A 24/7 customer service expert: Klarna's AI Assistant is a dependable, always-available resource for all customer service needs. It proficiently handles a wide array of queries, including refunds, returns, payment-related issues, cancellations, disputes, and invoice inaccuracies, ensuring swift and effective solutions.

Your personal financial assistant: Klarna's AI Assistant offers real-time updates on your outstanding balances and upcoming payment schedules, ensuring you never miss a Klarna payment. It also provides a clear understanding of your purchase power, explaining your spending limits and the reasons behind them, empowering you to make informed and confident shopping choices.

Multilingual chat support: Do you speak Arabic? نعم بالطبع! And how about French? Oui bien sûr, comment puis-je vous aider? Wherever you're from and whatever you speak, Klarna's AI Assistant is always ready to chat in your mother tongue – adept at handling inquiries in over 35 languages.

