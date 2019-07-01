Klarna and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announce Expanded Partnership

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments provider, Klarna, today announced its multimarket partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through three renowned brands. Later this year, U.K. customers at Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister Co. will have access to Klarna's Pay in 3 product, and customers in the U.S. can take advantage of Klarna's Pay in 4 product. These services allow customers to pay for their purchase in three or four installments, respectively, over a two-month time period.

A&F Co. currently offers Klarna's Pay Later service to its customers in Germany, which gives shoppers up to 14 days to pay after their order has been delivered. This evolved partnership to the U.S. and U.K. with Klarna is part of A&F Co.'s continued investment in its online and digital capabilities, as well as its ongoing focus on enhancing the overall customer experience.

"At Klarna, we are delighted that A&F Co. is part of our global portfolio of retail partners," said Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Our continued partnership is based on a shared vision that the future of retail consists of a high touch shopping and payment experience, which will not only drive engagement and reach, but also build customer loyalty."

"Since our customers are the center of all we do, we strive to offer options that meet their growing needs," said Matt Weger, CIO at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "We aim to provide engaging, seamless brand experiences from product discovery to checkout and fulfillment, and adding Klarna, which has already seen success with our customers in Germany, supports that goal."

About Klarna

Klarna is a leading global payments provider and fully-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionise the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, Klarna gives consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time — offering a trusted, frictionless and smooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 130,000 merchants including Adidas, Sephora ASOS, Nike, Sonos, IKEA, H&M and JD Sports, to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 14 countries.

www.klarna.com

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates more than 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com .

