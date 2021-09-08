Klarna and Beautycounter launch 'Better Beauty' livestream shopping series

The livestream episodes, hosted by Christy Coleman, celebrity makeup artist and Chief Artistic Officer at Beautycounter, will follow the theme of Better Beauty and bring in beauty talent including Ashley Greene, Christine Kong, and Asia Jackson, along with ingredient safety expert Lindsay Dahl, SVP of Social Mission for Beautycounter, to offer insights, tips, tricks, and techniques for a cleaner and better beauty routine. Customers will be able to join the livestream sessions at 11:00am PST beginning Wednesday, September 8th through a link on the Klarna app and Beautycounter.com/live . Viewers who join will have a chance to win a free Beautycounter gift with purchase at checkout if they shop with Klarna.

"At Beautycounter, we're always seeking new and interesting ways to build meaningful connections with our community and to meet them wherever they are. Our partnership with Klarna builds on Beautycounter's efforts to innovate the livestream shopping experience as a way to do just that," said Blair Lawson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Beautycounter. "The initiative blends in-store and online shopping environments to give customers an entertaining and easy way to discover and shop our clean beauty products."

According to Coresight research, livestream shopping is poised to become a $25 billion industry in the U.S. by 2023, and Klarna's 2021 Reopening Insights Report reveals 60% of customers who had tried livestream shopping say that it improved their online shopping experience. Additionally, Klarna's 2021 Beauty Survey reports that the majority of Gen Z and millennials prefer to discover beauty items through social media.

"Liveshopping is rapidly becoming an essential part of the e-commerce experience for customers and brands," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna. "We're excited to collaborate with Beautycounter to foster meaningful peer-to-peer engagement and create a fun and seamless shopping experience for beauty enthusiasts."

The upcoming livestream series is part of Klarna's wider push into experiential shopping through technology amid rising consumer demand. The company has recently acquired APPRL and HERO to bring the best of influencer marketing and the in-store shopping experience to social shopping for its 90 million customers.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com .

About Beautycounter

Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011 and launched in 2013, Beautycounter is the leader in clean skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. Beautycounter goes above and beyond clean to set the highest bar in safer beauty through its innovative Blueprint for Clean ™: 12 safety standards regarding ingredient transparency, sustainable packaging, and responsible sourcing. Beautycounter is an omni-channel brand and is available today online, in physical retail stores, through strategic partnerships, and through its community of more than 65,000 brand advocates across North America. Beautycounter offers more than 100 products that have earned numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com .

