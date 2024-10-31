Klarna and Zoom Announce Global Launch of Flexible Payments in 16 Markets

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, today announces the launch of its flexible payment options for Zoom Workplace, enabling users across the US and multiple European markets* to access Zoom's premium services with greater financial flexibility. The initiative aims to make digital collaboration more accessible and affordable for businesses and individuals alike.

Customers in 16 countries can now use Klarna to manage Zoom Workplace subscriptions, with Pay Now available in all countries and Pay Later options in the US, Sweden, and Germany. Additional features and expanded market availability are coming in 2025. This development significantly expands both Klarna's and Zoom's reach, offering more people the opportunity to collaborate and stay connected in today's digital-first work environment.

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna: "We want Klarna at every checkout, available everywhere, for everything, all the time. By offering flexible payment options with Zoom Workplace, we're bringing that vision closer, empowering users to access premium collaboration tools without upfront costs and expanding Klarna's reach across multiple markets."

Wendy Bergh, General Manager, Online Business at Zoom added: "We're excited to team up with Klarna to offer greater financial flexibility to our customers. Removing the burden of upfront costs will allow our customers to focus on what truly matters in their lives or businesses while benefiting from Zoom's AI-first work platform. This is another example of how Zoom remains committed to meeting customers where they are."

This initiative fuels Klarna's network growth as more users adopt its payment solutions to access Zoom's premium services, expanding both platforms' ecosystems through increased user acquisition and global reach. With the global subscription market projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025, Klarna's flexible payment options are vital for businesses adopting subscription models, making it a key partner for companies looking to scale. Zoom is the latest major brand to roll out Klarna's services simultaneously in multiple countries, following successful multi-market launches with Airbnb and Uber.

*Launch markets: US, UK, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Poland

