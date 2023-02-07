Klarna announces global campaign starring Paris Hilton, in collaboration with Hilton's 11:11 Media

In Klarna's multimedia campaign, the queen of Y2K coins a new catchphrase, 'That's Smoooth,' in response to Klarna's flexible payments and shopping app features

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global bank, payments and shopping service, today announced the launch of its global multimedia campaign starring Y2K icon Paris Hilton, in collaboration with Hilton's next-gen media company, 11:11 Media. The campaign features Paris in a series of films responding to Klarna's flexible payments and shopping app features with her newest catchphrase, 'That's Smoooth,' proving that even the most experienced shoppers are impressed by Klarna's elevated shopping products.

"Paris Hilton is a trailblazer across fashion, tech, and business - areas very familiar to Klarna," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer of Klarna. "Her ability to stay ahead of trends, her shopping prowess and the fact that our customer has grown up with her, made Paris the perfect person to partner with for this campaign."

Directed by Ukranian Grammy Award nominee Tanu Muino, best known for her work with musical artists Harry Styles, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and Lizzo, the 'That's Smoooth' films are set in a dream-like Klarna world featuring elements of sophistication, playfulness, and a nod to Y2K fashion. The accompanying campaign stills were photographed by Adrienne Raquel, an image maker and art director whose inspiration stems from femininity, soulfulness, and color.

"It's so refreshing to put fashion in a comedic spotlight, two things you wouldn't think go together, but that's what fashion is about – breaking the rules," said Tanu Muino. "Ultimately, we built a world unique to Klarna, a visual experience that doesn't exist anywhere created by combining modernism with a sprinkle of retro timelessness."

As a part of the campaign, Klarna's global 'ambaddiesore' Bretman Rock, makes a special appearance alongside Paris, adding a whimsical twist to the eye-catching films. "As a resident baddie, there was no way I could pass up the opportunity to star alongside Paris Hilton herself, and the fact that it was for a Klarna campaign, a brand that I have partnered with for over two years… well that was just the cherry on top," said Bretman Rock.

While the campaign focuses on Klarna's flexible payment options, it also draws attention to Klarna's other innovative features that make the shopping experience smooother including try before you buy, buyer's protection, and package tracking. Complementing the films and stills will be a series of events, social content and collaborations that explore how these Klarna features have contributed to the evolution of shopping since the Y2K period, in partnership with the queen of Y2K, Paris Hilton.

The films and stills launch globally on February 27 and will run through March across social media, digital, broadcast, and OOH platforms. As part of the partnership, 11:11 Media will also promote the campaign across digital channels including Paris' personal social media handles.

Watch the hero films starring Paris Hilton and Bretman Rock below:

Press Contact:

[email protected]

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About Tanu Muino

Tanu Muino is a director/photographer raised in Cuba, currently splitting her time between Los Angeles, London and Ukraine. She has created visuals on a variety of media platforms from music videos, to advertising campaigns.

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, digital and web3, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experiences and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

Campaign Credits

Creative Agency: Klarna

Director: Tanu Muino

DOP: Nikita Kuzmenko

Production Company: UnderWonder Content

Exec Producers: Frank Borin x Ivanna Borin

Producer: Robert Katz

Production Designer: Spencer Graves

Editor: Maury Loeb @ PS260

VFX: Mathematic

Colorist: Matt Osbourne @ Company3

Music & Sound Design: Yessian

Paris Hilton Stylist: Marta del Rio

Bretman Rock Stylist: Brian Melle

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB