Klarna brings smoooth shopping to ChatGPT

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service is excited to announce its new collaboration with OpenAI, which will level up the shopping experience. Klarna's engineering teams have been working together with OpenAI to bring smoooth shopping to the hugely popular ChatGPT. As one of the first brands to work with OpenAI to use its protocol to build an integrated Plugin for ChatGPT, Klarna is set to go live with a highly personalized and intuitive shopping experience by providing curated product recommendations to users who ask the platform for shopping advice and inspiration, along with links to shop those products via Klarna's search and compare tool.

Not sure what to buy your unicorn-loving niece for her birthday? Just ask Klarna through ChatGPT and be presented with a selection of the very best unicorn-themed present ideas. Not quite right? Send your feedback straight to ChatGPT and watch the new recommendations roll in.

Through this collaboration, Klarna is at the forefront of defining the online shopping experience of the future, having recently launched a rich product search tool that lets users compare prices across thousands of retailers, and enables shoppers to filter by color, size, customer ratings, and more.

The new feature is yet another example of Klarna's commitment to innovation, creating value for its 500,000 retail partners and a unique shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Klarna is on a mission to provide millions of users with a new, intuitive, and engaging way to discover products they love, while also creating additional opportunities for retailers to connect with broader audiences and acquire new customers.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-founder and CEO of Klarna: "I'm super excited about our plugin with ChatGPT because it passes my 'north star' criteria that I call my 'mom test', i.e. would my mom understand and benefit from this. And it does because it's easy to use and genuinely solves a ton of problems - it drives tremendous value for everyone. Klarna is in a unique position to leverage the best technology and data to help people discover new products and solve problems for consumers at every stage of the shopping journey, and we'll continue innovating to bring these services to our 150 million consumers."

How it works:

Consumers can install the Klarna plugin from ChatGPTs plugin store

Once installed, consumers simply ask ChatGPT for shopping ideas to get a curated selection of items relevant to their request. ChatGPT automatically chooses when to use the plugin based on the conversation

Shoppers have the option to provide further prompts or request additional product recommendations

By tapping on the product link, consumers can easily navigate to the product page on Klarna's search and compare tool to compare prices across different brands

Klarna is aligned with OpenAI's dedication and commitment to developing AI safely and responsibly. Therefore the plugin will begin to be gradually enabled for ChatGPT users (starting with ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the US and Canada), and over time will become available to more users and regions following a period of safety testing, development, and improvement.

