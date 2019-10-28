Klarna Brings the World's First 'Pup-Up' Grooming Salon - for Both Dogs & Owners - to NYC's Trendy Meatpacking District

To kick off the 'Who's A Good Shopper' campaign launching November 8th, a luxurious grooming experience will open to the public on October 31st with Klarna's 'Pup-Up' pop-up salon in the Meatpacking District. Decked out in signature Klarna style, the 'Pup-Up' will allow dog owners and their dogs to come in to get a matching makeover together. The space has custom made human and dog makeover stations for the matching duos as well as a myriad of little dog friendly touches. A little pink carpet for the dogs, dog level VIP ropes and some decor, just for the dogs, hung at dog height. The space will be open until November 2nd.

Celebrity dog groomer, Jess Rona, who is known for her signature musical slow-mo blowout videos and primping Katy Perry's poodles, will be on-site to offer her stylish services to dogs and owners alike. Dubbed 'the Oprah of dog groomers,' Rona is all about transformation and animated haircuts for her clientele. "I love bringing a world of whimsy and finding adorable ways to showcase dog's personalities through their groomed styles," says Rona. "Seeing the connection between dogs and their owners is so special, and twinning looks is such a fun way to express that bond."

Attendees can get groomed ready for the gram and tag #Doggelganger to share their looks across social channels, as the salon will accept walk-in appointments each day. These twinning duos can connect with special guests also getting their glam on, including Paul the Corgi (@paulthecorgi), Agador (@poochofnyc), and Menswear Dog (@mensweardog).

"At Klarna we create experiences where you shop for what you love, for the ones you love. And that's what the "Who's a Good Shopper" campaign is all about too- a celebration of the relationship between dog owners and their beloved dogs", says David Sandstrom CMO of Klarna. "All our community events throughout the campaign will show how Klarna offers the best shopping experience for people and their furry best friends - starting off with bringing them all together to experience just that in our stylish "Pup up" salon in the heart of NYC", he continues.

The 'Pup-Up' supports the launch of not only the campaign, but the ability to shop everywhere via the Klarna App so you never have to leave your furry friend's side. Klarna is the only alternative payment method in the US to offer consumers the ability to pay later everywhere in any online store in four equal installments with zero interest and fees, versus competitors. From November 15, in addition to the already existing price drop notifications, and exclusive shopping inspiration from editorial and influencer created content, a new feature will be added which gives the ability to create multiple collections with favorite items and share with friends.

The App aligns with Klarna's already established 'smoooth' shopping and seamless integration into ecommerce platforms within a retailer's check out. It marks another way for consumers to access Klarna's popular product in the US - the ability to pay with short-term fixed installments.

The 'Pup-Up' is located at 401 W 14th St between 9th Avenue and Washington Street and will be open from October 31st to November 2nd, from 9am to 7pm. Download the Klarna App via Google Play and Apple iTunes. For more information, download the app and check out Instagram at @klarna.usa for more information.

About Klarna

Klarna, the leading global disruptor of online shopping and payments, and provider of smoooth retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005.Klarna currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna provides merchants with a flexible range of preferred payment alternatives that enable consumers to easily and securely pay when and how they want everywhere - online and in-store. Over 170,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Kors, Nike, AliExpress, Superdry, Sephora, Spotify, Wayfair, Gymshark, Samsung, Zara, Topshop, The Hut Group, Steve Madden, Boozt, Sonos, Agent Provocateur, Lufthansa, ETSY, Daniel Wellington and many more have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience, that stretches beyond the actual transaction and also allows consumers to take control over their personal finances. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

