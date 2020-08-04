Klarna creates new ways to make shopping social with the launch of followable Wish lists

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments and shopping platform, today announced the launch of followable Wish lists for shoppers, a new feature that allows customers to create, share and follow shoppable Wish lists on the Klarna app. Users can also follow and share Wish lists curated by brands, influencers, Klarna's shopping experts and others to discover new products and find shopping inspiration from within the Klarna app. Klarna's Wish list feature allows users to save and add products they want from any online store, as well as set up price-drop alerts for products and share their lists with family and friends.

"Shopping is undergoing a dramatic change as consumers are increasingly shopping online and from home, but still looking for community and validation," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. "Online social connections are becoming just as important as real-life relationships, so being able to facilitate these types of interactions can be powerful and can bring even more inspiration and value to the shopping experience."

In the US, Adidas, Sephora, TOMS and ASOS are among the leading brands with shoppable Wish lists that consumers can follow and share through the Klarna app. In the coming weeks, Klarna will announce partnerships with popular influencers using the new feature to curate their favorite products via Wish lists their fans can follow and share. The enhancement is yet another way that Klarna is innovating to offer a unique and inspiring shopping experience for consumers while helping retailers connect with their customers and leverage the social and "squad" shopping trends.

"With the launch of this feature, we're making shopping inherently more social and giving retailers yet another way to connect and engage with shoppers, who are known to look to family, friends and online sources for product recommendations," said David Sykes Head of US at Klarna. "For our retailer community, Wish lists are creating an additional touch point where we can enable a deeper understanding of what consumers actually want from brands."

For retailers, shoppable, shareable Wish lists not only help build social and community engagement into the consumer experience, but also serve as a rich source of data that helps companies understand what shoppers want. Information such as top Wish-listed items and items that are frequently Wish-listed during certain times of year can help retailers make merchandising and assortment decisions that more closely align with what customers are shopping for, ultimately leading to increased conversion. Klarna's retail partners can also use the feature to create Wish lists related to certain events, such as weddings, holidays and graduations. Followable Wish lists marks another step Klarna is taking to reimagine the shopping experience as consumers increasingly shop from home and online. In the US, the company recently launched the "48 Hr. Smoooth Room," a first-of-its-kind digital pop-up that gave US shoppers the chance to shop in an entirely new, immersive way and enter to win products from brands such as Adidas, Fender and Creagh. On August 8-9, the company is partnering with Cosmopolitan Magazine to launch "Hauliday by Cosmo x Klarna," the first-ever virtual shopping festival that will feature exclusive deals from Sephora, H&M, TOMS, ModCloth, rue21 and other brands in Klarna's network of more than 4,200 US retail partners.



About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is one of the most highly valued fintech in Europe, with a valuation of $5.5 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

