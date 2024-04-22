Klarna expands global partnership with Expedia Group, offering flexible payments to US consumers

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Expedia Group to the US market. Klarna is now bringing its flexible payment offerings to millions of travelers, enabling them to book flights and stays using its popular interest-free Pay Now or Pay in 4 options across Expedia.com/Klarna and Hotels.com/Klarna. The rollout of Klarna to Expedia Group's largest market comes after its successful launches in the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Finland.

Erin Jaeger, Head of North America at Klarna: "We are incredibly excited to join forces with Expedia Group to provide more flexible payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers. By enabling US consumers to Pay Now or Pay Later with Klarna, we are not only making travel more financially accessible, but also enhancing the booking experience with our seamless payment process. It's a win-win for travelers seeking both adventure and affordability."

"We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with Klarna, providing travelers with increased flexibility in booking their ideal getaway. This collaboration underscores our dedication to advancing and enriching the traveler journey with innovative technologies, enabling our partners to offer exceptional experiences to their customers," said Clayton Nelson, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Affiliates, Expedia Group.

The US travel and tourism market is expected to generate nearly $200bn in 2024 (Statista). This partnership comes at a crucial time as the travel industry continues to rebound from the covid pandemic and consumers seek more value and flexibility in planning their trips.

With 37 million Klarna consumers in the US, Expedia Group is the latest partner to join the company's growing travel network.

