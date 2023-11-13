Klarna expands growth tools for retailers and creators through global rollout of Creator Shops and Ads Manager

Ads Manager now live in the UK and Sweden , is a self-service advertising platform for retailers to better engage with Klarna's high-intent shopper audience.

Creator Shops now live in the US, offer creators their own customized storefronts.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the AI-powered global payments network and shopping assistant, today announced the expansion of its growth tools for retailers and creators to help them engage with their audiences in more effective ways and enhance the shopping experience for consumers. With a mission to accelerate commerce, Klarna's marketing and ad solutions open new revenue channels for large and small retailers, especially during times when they're looking for extra support to grow their businesses, drive traffic and increase sales.

"Building on our suite of marketing and ad solutions for retailers, Klarna's Creator Shops and Ads Manager continue to transform the company beyond BNPL into a growth partner and retail media network within the industry," said David Sandstrom, CMO, Klarna. "Our combined network of over one million retail partners and creators globally now have even more powerful ways to reach Klarna's 150 million high-intent shoppers, while consumers can enjoy a more relevant and personalized shopping experience."

Ads Manager: a powerful new way to reach the world's best shoppers

Riding on its US success, Ads Manager is now available to Klarna's retail partners in the UK and Sweden, offering a powerful new way to reach Klarna's 150 million high-intent shopper audience. Consumers willingly share their information with Klarna in order to receive a more personalized shopping experience. Ads Manager ensures relevant content is being shown to consumers by enabling retailers to reach the shoppers who are actively seeking brands and products similar to their own. The platform offers brands an easier and more efficient way to advertise, from ad creation and audience targeting, to in-platform reporting for campaign optimization.

Unlike platforms such as Google, Facebook and others, where consumer intent is on general search queries, interacting with friends, listening to music, or finding a job, consumer intent on Klarna is laser focused on shopping, making the Ads Manager a highly effective platform for retailers to reach shoppers at the point of purchase. Additionally, contrary to marketplaces like Amazon, retailer ads on Klarna drive traffic and engagement directly back to the retailer with no intermediation between brand and consumer. Retailers in the US running ads with Klarna have seen click-through-rates up to 25x those of industry averages.

"Klarna Ads Manager gives us the ability to deploy targeted ad campaigns quickly and effortlessly to reach Klarna shoppers," said Caleb Orion, Director of Acquisition, Caden Lane. "We are always looking for new ways to meet customers where they are, and this audience has been valuable to engage with, delivering strong click-through-rates. The platform's user-friendly interface allows us to track campaigns easily, enabling us to drive valuable results for our business."

Ads Manager will roll out to all of Klarna's global markets over the next few months.

Creator Shops: a must-visit shopping destination



Following its success in Europe, Creator Shops is now available in the US. According to a recent US survey conducted by Klarna, 68% of Gen Zers (age 18-26) and 59% of Millennials (age 27-42) get their shopping inspiration from social media, yet finding products remains a challenge and the journey from browsing to buying is unpredictable.

With Creator Shops, Klarna gives its growing network of over 500,000 creators the ability to launch their own storefronts on Klarna.com and the tools to power a consistent shopping experience. This allows shoppers to easily find and shop all their favorite creators' product recommendations in one place.

Through Klarna's Creator Platform, creators can recommend products from thousands of retailers, share shoppable videos and photo content, and share their personal shop across their social channels, while creating increased revenue opportunities for retailers. Klarna's network of active creators on the Creator Platform has grown 5x YOY in the US, highlighting the value for creators to expand their reach through new channels. Shoppable videos uploaded to the Creator Shops page will soon also be automatically shared directly into the Klarna app, enabling creators to reach Klarna's extended network of 27 million monthly app users.

"Klarna's Creator Platform has become an integral part of our in-house influencer strategy," said Lisa Goody, Associate Director EU, Free People. "Having full access to all areas of creator performance allows us to keep a close eye on our campaigns and be reactive where needed."

Further, by being able to include links to every item, creators can increase their ability to earn revenue from a single post on any social media platform, by enabling their followers to click through to their shop and buy.

With the expansion of Klarna's marketing and ad solutions for its 500,000 retail partners worldwide and creator network, the company continues to evolve beyond payments to be a global shopping assistant for consumers, and growth partner for retailers. Thanks to its unique position at the intersection of banking, payments, and shopping, Klarna creates a powerful value exchange that drives results for retailers while continually enhancing the consumer experience.

