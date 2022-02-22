Klarna expands to Canada with flexible "Pay in 4" service and shopping app, while announcing major investment in local economy

Canadian shoppers can now split online and in-store purchases into four, interest-free payments with no interest or fees

Klarna's all-in-one shopping app allows users to unlock loyalty rewards, manage payments, view delivery tracking, and more

Adidas, Harry Rosen , L'Oreal, Mejuri, Sephora and more join Klarna's rapidly-growing network of retail partners in Canada

Opening of new North American tech hub and office space will bring over 500 jobs to local economy

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service that helps consumers save time and money, be informed and in control, today announced its expansion into Canada in partnership with several of the market's leading merchants. Starting today, Canadian shoppers can pay using Klarna's "Pay in 4" service online, in-store and via the Klarna app while checking out with Klarna's integrated retail partners including Canadian brands Harry Rosen, Mejuri, and Frank And Oak, and global retailers such as adidas, Sephora Canada, L'Oreal Canada, and GameStop.

"Consumers across the world are moving away from traditional credit models to alternatives that better meet their expectations by offering smarter and more transparent ways to purchase, and the Canadian shopper is no different. Recent Klarna research has found that at least half of Canadian shoppers ages 25-56 are looking for flexible payment options at checkout1," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Co-Founder and CEO, Klarna. "With our expansion to Canada, we are bringing consumers the more sustainable, flexible payment alternatives they are looking for, empowering them to save time, money and make more informed financial decisions."

With "Pay in 4," consumers who use Klarna at a retail partner's checkout will be able to split their purchases into four interest-free payments paid every two weeks from the time of purchase, benefiting from greater transparency, financial control and choice.

Similarly, Canadian consumers can "Pay in 4" at integrated partner merchants using the Klarna App. With over 23 million monthly active users globally, the Klarna App also offers a broad range of solutions and features designed to make shopping easier and more enjoyable, including the ability to track and manage Klarna payments, access to exclusive rewards via Klarna's Rewards Club, along with price drop notifications, curated content, and delivery tracking. Canadian consumers will soon be able to access additional app features including Klarna's innovative "Shop Anywhere" service that allows users to "Pay in 4" at any online store, regardless of whether they are a Klarna retailer or not; as well as money saving tools, live shopping experiences and more.

On top of providing a superior shopping and payments experience for consumers, Klarna serves as a growth engine to its 250,000 merchant partners worldwide and will help Canadian retailers – both big and small – evolve their shopping experience to meet consumers' changing preferences, while unlocking a much wider community of global consumers.

"With over 100 million consumers and operations live across 20 global markets, Klarna's position at the center of the shopping ecosystem enables us to make the shopping and payments process smoother for consumers, while also offering significant growth opportunities for our partners," said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of Canada, Klarna. "We look forward to working closely with our fast-growing network of Canadian retail partners to help them to navigate the increasingly omnichannel retail landscape, adapt to new consumer demands, and help them reach new audiences."

With its expansion into the Canadian market, Klarna opens its first North American product development and tech hub in Toronto, with plans to hire 500+ engineers by 2025. Klarna will also continue its recruitment efforts from coast to coast, with plans to open offices in Vancouver and Quebec in the future. With these developments, Klarna is investing in Canada's economic recovery by tapping local talent and partnering with local academic institutions to help develop a skilled workforce that will deliver new innovative solutions, and, in turn, help other businesses thrive and grow.

Mayor of Toronto John Tory added, "As Toronto looks to rebuild itself post-pandemic, attracting businesses from all over the world will play a big role in boosting our economy and creating more jobs. The latest news with Klarna is a vote of confidence in our city's thriving and successful technology and innovation sector and an exciting moment for our city as we look to attract more people and businesses to our city. I want to thank Klarna for choosing our city for its expansion into Canada. I look forward to seeing this company grow and succeed."

As part of Klarna's entry into the Canadian market, they have also partnered with Moneris Solutions Corporation, one of Canada's largest providers of innovative, unified solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions across Canada.

More information about Klarna's offering in Canada can be found at klarna.com/ca.

1) 2021 Klarna survey of 1060 Canadian consumers ages 18-66+, fielded August 2021, conducted by the research agency Dynata.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 100 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control of their personal finances. Over 250,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 20 markets and is one of the most highly-valued private fintechs globally, with a valuation of $45.6 billion. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

