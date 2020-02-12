Klarna gives the finger to tradition, empowering everyone to get what or who they love

Launching today, Klarna and fashion activist and celebrity stylist Bea Åkerlund, have released a pair of limited-edition rings - the Knight Finger and Unification - empowering everyone to propose when and how they want.

"At Klarna, we believe everyone should get what they want in shopping and in life," says David Sandström, CMO Klarna. "That's why we have designed a pair of limited-edition rings that symbolize the beauty of getting what or who you love, without rules standing in your way," he continues.

Åkerlund is known for her innovative, over-the-top style and work with A-List celebrities, including Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, and the two bespoke rings are anything but traditional.

Both the Knight Finger and Unification rings are made of gold vermeil. The Knights Finger features 246 rose pink and four crystal stones in pavé settings whilst the Unification ring features a single crystal stone.

"Life is full of principles and expectations on who to be and how to act. These rings were designed to inspire us all to fearlessly love on our own terms and cast aside traditions of the past to define our own futures," says Åkerlund. "It's an honor to fight for someone you love. Be the knight in shining armor," she continues.

Priced at $950.00 (Knight Ring) and $500.00 (Unification), both rings are available from February 12 for pre-order on hbx.com as part of an exclusive partnership with HYPEBEAST. For more information visit https://hypebeast.com/2020/2/klarna-bea-akerlund-ring-collaboration-lookbook

All proceeds from the sale of the rings will go to Dress for Success, a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Klarna is the pioneer and global leader of buy-now-pay-later and the future of shopping. With 85 million+ customers and 200,000+ merchants, Klarna allows consumers to purchase products that enhance their day-to-day lives, while creating a smooother way to shop and pay.

About Klarna

Klarna, the leading global disruptor of online shopping and payments, and provider of smoooth retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005. Klarna currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna provides merchants with a flexible range of preferred payment alternatives that enable consumers to easily and securely pay when and how they want everywhere - online and in-store. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Kors, Nike, AliExpress, Superdry, Sephora, Spotify, Wayfair, Gymshark, Samsung, Zara, Topshop, The Hut Group, Steve Madden, Boozt, Sonos, Agent Provocateur, Lufthansa, ETSY, Daniel Wellington and many more have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience, that stretches beyond the actual transaction and also allows consumers to take control over their personal finances. Klarna has 3,000+ employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About Bea Åkerlund

B. Åkerlund is a Swedish –born fashion activist & designer known for her innovative and over the top style that has influenced the industry for over 20 years .Åkerlund has styled such reputable names as Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga , Rihanna, Katy Perry , Britney Spears and Fergie to name a few on her client list . B. also moves freely between fashion, film , music and art . She is also the original founder & creator of the showroom ¨The Residency Experience¨ in Hollywood where she curates and selects emerging and established designers from around the world. Her appreciation to detail and freedom to experiment has granted her the success in her career to express who she is and the ability to transform visions into realities and the power to express personalities through style. For more info go to www.bakerlund.com

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. For more information visit https://dressforsuccess.org

