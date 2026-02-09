Klarna Group plc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - KLAR

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Klarna Group plc ("Klarna " or "the Company") (NYSE: KLAR ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased shares of KLAR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: pursuant and/or traceable to Klarna's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 10, 2025.

DEADLINE: February 20, 2026

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Klarna misled the market by downplaying the risk of its loss reserves increasing after its IPO. In fact, the Company knew or should have known that its customer mix would require an increase in its loss reserves within months of its public offering. Based on these facts, Klarna's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period.

