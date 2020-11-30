Klarna launches Livestyle, a live fashion show powered by Bambuser's Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments provider and shopping service, today announced the launch of Livestyle, a live fashion show powered by Bambuser's proprietary Live Video Shopping technology.

Since Bambuser's launch of Live Video Shopping in late 2019, the retail phenomenon has in a short time become one of the hottest e-commerce trends and a challenger of traditional commerce, both in-store and online.

Now Klarna and Bambuser have teamed up by launching Live Video Shopping directly in the Klarna app. Livestyle is the first of its kind in the western world and fully in line the company's successful shift from a payment provider to take care of the entire shopping experience.

While many live shopping events focus on sales and promotions, Livestyle focuses on inspiring content that adds value and engages viewers. The show is led by the influencer and PR personality Roshi Hoss, along with star stylist Sara Biderman. New episodes of Livestyle will be released every week, and the show will be visited by several interesting guests and fashion experts.

Emilia de Poret, Fashion Director at Klarna said: "Live shopping is sometimes described as a TV shop in budget format, but Livestyle can rather be described as a TV shop with extra everything. Sweden as a market was quick to catch up on live shopping, but so far we have only seen the beginning of this phenomenon. I think it will continue to be a big trend next year as well, but in a more refined form."

She continues: "For viewers to stay in this fast-paced format, it is essential to find the right balance of inspiration and entertainment to make the content feel believable and interesting. I think we have succeeded in this."

The first season of Livestyle is made together with NA-KD, and the first episode will be broadcast on December 7 directly in Klarna's app and on NAKD.com.

Livestyle episodes:

December 7, 2020 : Holidays Are Coming

: Holidays Are Coming December 14, 2020 : Female Creators (Kvinnliga kreatörer)

: Female Creators (Kvinnliga kreatörer) December 21, 2020 : Late Night Show (Uppesittarkväll)

: Late Night Show (Uppesittarkväll) December 28, 2020 : Trend Spotting 2021 (Trendspaning 2021)

: Trend Spotting 2021 (Trendspaning 2021) January 4, 2021 : Back to work from home (WFH)

