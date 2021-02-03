Klarna Makes Its Big Game Debut With "The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys" Campaign Starring Four Singing Maya Rudolphs

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The comedic and harmony-filled adventures of four unlikely cowboys will take center stage on Sunday as pioneering global shopping and payment service Klarna brings its status quo-bucking approach to the biggest event in sports and advertising, with its first-ever Big Game campaign.

"The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys" campaign features the Big Game debut of actress and comedian Maya Rudolph...and Maya Rudolph, Maya Rudolph, and of course, Maya Rudolph...in the roles of four quarter-sized, singing cowboys, each with their own distinct style and personality. Riding into a modern-meets-classic Western town in perfect harmony, the quartet of Mayas discover and purchase the perfect pair of cowboy boots. The spot humorously illustrates why getting what you love and paying for it over four small payments with Klarna is the smarter way to shop and, naturally, will air in the fourth quarter of the game.

The characters played by Rudolph personify Klarna's "Pay in 4" offering, which enables customers to shop anywhere online and pay in four, interest-free payments. The commercial reimagines a Western town in the brand's unexpected, stylized aesthetic to showcase how Klarna is flipping the traditional world of shopping and payments on its head and delivering a smooother end-to-end shopping experience for modern consumers.

"As a brand and business we've always stood at the crossroads of culture and commerce. This event represents one of the biggest cultural and sporting moments of the year, and our involvement is an exciting milestone for Klarna," said David Sandstrom, Klarna's Chief Marketing Officer. "As our phenomenal growth in the US has shown, consumers are looking for a better way to shop and pay, so we're excited to showcase how Klarna delivers that in `The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys'."

"We've always sought to challenge the status quo, and our Big Game debut is no exception. We knew this creative required someone extraordinary and we were thrilled to tap Maya's humor, musicality, and style not just once, but four times over, to bring our definition-defying cowboys to life," Sandstrom said.

"It was an honor to work alongside three of the tiniest, most gifted, most incredible co-stars. Honestly, this might have been the best cast I've ever been a part of and I think the results speak for themselves. Thank you Klarna for the partnership on my first Big Game commercial," said "The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys" star Maya Rudolph.

Klarna's presence in the February 7th game comes on the heels of a year of remarkable growth and reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to the US market. The company provides inspiration, perks, and convenience to more than 15 million US users and 90 million globally, with more than 6,000 retail partners in the US. Averaging 60,000 new daily downloads in December 2020 alone, Klarna's app is one of the fastest-growing shopping apps in the US, providing consumers with the flexibility to shop anywhere online and split their purchases into four interest-free payments, access exclusive deals and drops, the ability to create and share wish lists, and more.

Klarna continued their partnership with LA-based creative agency Mirimar to create "The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys'' campaign and tapped renowned director Andreas Nilsson to bring the Western-inspired world to life. Mirimar and Nilsson helped launch Klarna's US "Swedish for smooother shopping" campaign in summer 2020.

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 merchants, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is ranked number five on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, is one of the most highly valued fintechs in Europe with a valuation of $10.65 billion, and is one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna has been backed by Sequoia Capital since 2010 and more recently, Dragoneer, Bestseller Group, Permira, Visa, Atomico, Ant Group and Silver Lake, HMI Capital, TCV, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock amongst others. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.



