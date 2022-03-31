Klarna partners with Chicago artist Chuck Anderson on custom sneakers for Chicago Bulls' iconic mascot Benny the Bull

Sneakers will be gifted to Benny for his birthday during the Bulls' March 31 home game, limited-edition t-shirts to be available for fans

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its partnership announcement with the Chicago Bulls earlier this year, the global all-in-one shopping service Klarna today announced a collaboration with Chicago-based artist Chuck Anderson to design custom sneakers as a birthday gift for the team's legendary mascot, Benny the Bull. The sneakers will also serve as the inspiration for a limited-edition t-shirt that will soon be available for Bulls fans.

Klarna and Anderson will present the sneakers to Benny during the Bulls' March 31 home game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the United Center. The collaboration's limited-edition t-shirts will be available exclusively through in-arena and social media giveaways. Attendees seated in the Klarna fan-section on March 31 will find the exclusive shirt waiting for them on their seatback, while fans nationwide can score the limited-edition merchandise through the Bulls' social media channels and website.

"As the Official Shopping Partner of the Chicago Bulls, we're excited to provide Bulls fans with new ways to express their fandom, helping to bring them closer to the game and team they love," said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna. "There's no more beloved Bulls fan than Benny, and we are honored to take part in elevating his look in collaboration with fellow Chicago-native, Chuck Anderson. This is just the beginning of our partnership with the Chicago Bulls and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative experiences for fans to engage with the team."

Anderson founded his NoPattern Studio Chicago in 2004 at the age of 18. The local artist, designer and photographer is known for his surreal use of color and light, as well as his embracing of both the traditional and digital artistic mediums. Having worked with some of the biggest brands in the sports and lifestyle worlds, Anderson brought his trademark style to the design of these special birthday sneakers for Benny.

"Benny is such a huge part of the Bulls experience, both at home games and via social media. As a Bulls fan myself, it is truly a special opportunity to be able to redesign his sneakers with Klarna," said Chuck Anderson, the creative director for the project.



This collaboration with Anderson marks Klarna's first in-arena engagement with the Bulls since becoming the team's Official Shopping Partner in January of this year. The partnership will offer innovative fan-engagement opportunities through in-arena experiences and limited merchandise, from unique co-branded activations to exclusive offers, shoppable content and more. Since launching the partnership, Klarna branding is incorporated into the game-day experience through placements across the scoreboard and LED boards throughout the arena, and on Bulls practice jerseys.

Klarna recently unveiled its first-ever immersive sports activation, "The Klarna All-Star Vault," an interactive experience celebrating the connection between fashion and professional basketball throughout its 75-year history. This pop-up in Cleveland Public Square in February included one-of-a-kind merchandise, fan experiences and access to some of basketball's most coveted sneakers during one of the sport's biggest weekends. Fans around the world were able to access the experience digitally to choose Klarna ambassador, All-Star and Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine's pre-game tunnel look.

About Klarna

With over 147 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control of their personal finances. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. With over 5,000 employees, Klarna is active in 45 markets and is one of the most highly-valued private fintechs globally, with a valuation of $45.6 billion.

For more information, visit Klarna.com.



For additional information, please contact:

Kimberly Gibbs

[email protected]

(614) 967-5032

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3536400/b75bf38c51406ba3_org.jpg bennybull edited

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)