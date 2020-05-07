Klarna Partners With Sephora for a More Flexible Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global payments and shopping provider, today announced that it has partnered with Sephora, the leading prestige beauty retailer, in the US. Customers shopping for the latest beauty products on Sephora's website are now able to take advantage of Klarna's installment option, which allows them to pay in four equal payments with no interest, and provides the security, flexibility and financial control they seek.

"Ease and convenience play an instrumental role in the Sephora client experience, and as a digital leader we have always adapted to the evolving needs of our beauty community and their shopping journey," said Kim Stromberg, Vice President and General Manager of e-Commerce at Sephora. "With Klarna, we can continue to provide our clients the seamless shopping experience they know and love while increasing flexibility in our checkout offerings."

"Sephora is the unparalleled global leader in beauty and has built a reputation of providing an outstanding shopping experience," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO at Klarna. "We are thrilled to partner with Sephora to ensure that clients are able to shop for the beauty brands and essentials they love with a new level of financial flexibility."

Klarna is the pioneer and global leader of buy now, pay later and the future of shopping. With 85 million customers and more than 200,000 retail partners worldwide, the Klarna e-commerce platform and app provide consumers with flexibility and control, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay.

About Klarna

We make shopping smoooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they need today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 200,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is the most highly valued fintech in Europe, with a valuation of $5.5 billion, and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles; and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.



About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email [email protected]



