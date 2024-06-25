Klarna Plus soars to 100,000 subscribers in the US

Over one million dollars saved for customers since launch

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant, today announced that Klarna Plus, issued by WebBank, has reached a significant milestone of 100,000 subscribers in the US since its launch earlier this year. The company's first-ever subscription service allows members to maximize their shopping experience through access to a variety of features and offers, including waived service fees on the Klarna One Time Card, rewards, and access to special deals with popular brands in the Klarna app.

Customers have saved an average of $18 per month in the first month after signing up, amounting to an estimated $1.8 million in savings for valued users. Additionally, over 27,000 discounts have been used by Klarna Plus members on Klarna's retail partners.

"The positive reception of Klarna Plus in the US really shows the value of this product," said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. "Our commitment to offering valuable and exclusive benefits to our subscribers remains strong as we continuously look to enhance their shopping experience while expanding our services beyond Buy Now, Pay Later."

Features include:

Waived service fees – Shop at any retailer outside Klarna's network to split payments into four interest-free installments using the Klarna's One Time Card, with no added service fees, for a monthly subscription of $7.99 .*

– Shop at any retailer outside Klarna's network to split payments into four interest-free installments using the Klarna's One Time Card, with no added service fees, for a monthly subscription of .* Exclusive deals – Access special discounts worth $80 each month at brands such as Nike, COACH, Macy's, Sephora, and GOAT.**

– Access special discounts worth each month at brands such as Nike, COACH, Macy's, Sephora, and GOAT.** First Purchase and Quarterly Discount - Members get $8 off on their first purchase at any Klarna partner store, and $8 off every third month at any partner store.***

Members get off on their first purchase at any Klarna partner store, and off every third month at any partner store.*** Cashback rewards - Members will benefit from Klarna's cashback rewards, coming soon.

Klarna continues to grow in the US with Q1 revenues increasing 38% YoY, while setting the standard for fairer, flexible payment options. Earlier this year, the new Klarna Card waitlist and Sign In with Klarna also launched, further highlighting the company's product innovations that make it an everyday spending partner.

*Klarna Plus issued by WebBank and powered by Klarna for $7.99/month. Cancel any time in the Klarna App. Restrictions and exclusions apply to member benefits like offers, & discounts. Klarna Plus Terms and Conditions apply.

**Klarna Plus Members get twelve monthly deals at twelve selected stores (up to a max $80/month) one discount per store per monthly billing cycle. Use the Klarna App to pay with Klarna at the store's checkout. Klarna Deals cannot be combined and can only be used once. Discounts can be modified based on availability, retailer participation, or due to technical issues. Discount will not be reflected in any receipt from the partner store, please refer to your Klarna receipt. Klarna may get a commission.

***Save $8 on your first Klarna Plus purchase for orders above $8, using the Klarna app and paying with Klarna at a partner stores' checkout valid for 30 days from the moment you sign up for Klarna Plus membership. You will also get an $8 discount every third month during your active membership on any Klarna Plus purchase for orders above $8, using the Klarna app and paying with Klarna at a partner stores' checkout. Valid for the relevant billing cycle of your Klarna Plus membership. Excludes purchases made with a One-time card and the Klarna Card. If you return all or part of your order and the final amount is below $8, the discount will no longer apply. Klarna Deals cannot be combined and can only be used once. Klarna reserves the right to modify discounts offered based on availability, retailer participation, or due to technical issues. Discount will not be reflected in any receipt from the partner store, please refer to your Klarna receipt. Klarna may get a commission.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to smooth commerce with consumer needs at the heart of it. With over 150 million global active users in Klarna Group and 2.5 million transactions per day, Klarna's fair, sustainable and AI-powered payment and shopping solutions are revolutionizing the way people shop and pay online and in-store, empowering consumers to shop smarter with greater confidence and convenience. More than 550,000 global retailers integrate Klarna's innovative technology and marketing solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

