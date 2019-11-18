Klarna solves subway travel for dog-loving New Yorkers with new dog carrier

David Sandstrom , CMO of Klarna commented: "The Klarna Doggy Bag was inspired by the innovative takes on the MTA rules, where New Yorkers started carrying their dogs around in anything that just barely resembled "an enclosed container". With this bag, our four-legged best friends not only get a proper, vet-approved bag to be carried around in – it is also the only shopping bag you'll ever need – as the rest will be taken care of in the Klarna shopping app".

The Klarna Doggy Bag is part of the campaign called 'Who's A Good Shopper' that celebrates the bond between dog owners and their furry best friends. The campaign invites the dog owning and dog loving community to experience a new way to shop via the Klarna app. The app marks another way for consumers to access Klarna's popular product in the US - the ability to pay with short-term fixed installments. The shopping app was the #1 trending app in US Google Play store in October.



An exclusive run of Klarna's Doggy Bags will be available for online purchase at Rescue Dogs Rock NYC ( @rescuedogsrocknyc ) dog shelter from November 18 where all proceeds will help abandoned dogs find a new home.



New York-based Instagram furfluencer Menswear Dog ( @mensweardog ) and 2018 World's Strongest Man Thor Bjornsson , aka "The Mountain'', are part of the project to raise awareness. Thor Bjornsson commented: "I love dogs and I love lifting so this bag perfectly combines my two passions in life. All kidding aside, I'm happy to be part of this project – this bag really helps keeping Asterix calm and safe in a crowded place like New York."

The bag will be equally appealing to dogs as to their owners, as the Doggy Bag is made out of super soft faux fur for maximum canine coziness. On the inside, one part of the bag is designed for owner human use with handy pockets for metro card and cell phone, while the other side is crafted with the dog's needs in mind, featuring holders for treats on the go as well as a pocket for poop bags. To ensure it meets the highest standards of style, comfort and safety, the bag has been designed together with designer Martin Bergström in close collaboration with a licensed veterinarian.

David Sandstrom continues, "This bag is our way of giving something back to the dog owning community of New York, making their daily commute into a smooother ride while also creating awareness for all the abandoned dogs at shelters looking for new homes."

For more information, download the app or check out Instagram at @klarna.usa

