Klarna teams up with internationally renowned artist and designer Don C on special edition sneakers for Benny the Bull

Limited edition Just Don sneakers inspired by the designer's shoes for the beloved Chicago Bulls' mascot will be available exclusively on Klarna on March 3

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its multi-year partnership as the official shopping partner of the legendary Chicago Bulls, global all-in-one shopping service Klarna today announced it is collaborating with Chicago native, influential designer and Bulls' Creative Strategy and Design Advisor Don C to design a new special edition sneaker for iconic mascot Benny the Bull, inspired by the team's 2022-23 City Edition Uniform. Along with Benny's new kicks, Don's latest Just Don basketball sneaker will feature a limited edition drop inspired by his creation for Benny and will be available exclusively on Klarna on March 3.

On March 3, Don C will present his specially designed sneakers to Benny at the United Center during the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Fans at the game who visit the Klarna Concierge on the first-level arena concourse will have the opportunity to receive a VIP prize pack, including limited edition Just Don merchandise and signed Bulls gear. Along with the Just Don basketball sneaker available exclusively on Klarna on March 3, those who can't make it to the game can enter a sweepstakes on Bulls.com for a chance to win a limited edition Don C designed shirt, also inspired by his sneakers for Benny.

"Klarna is excited to partner with Don C for this year's Benny the Bull sneaker collaboration, where we merged his passion for the Bulls and the city of Chicago with our passion to bring one-of-a-kind experiences to fans," said David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna. "We are always looking to provide more experiences to Bulls fans both in the arena and all around the world and this year we leveled up by making pairs of Benny inspired Just Don sneakers available exclusively to fans using Klarna."

Benny's high top sneaker features a rust-color design, reflecting the color of bridges in downtown Chicago, and hot pink elements to mirror that of Klarna's iconic pink branding. Similarly, the Just Don sneaker available on Klarna is a high top that takes inspiration from the design of Benny's sneaker and the legendary Michael Jordan.

"For a kid from Chicago that grew up going to Bulls games with my dad, it's an honor to be able to design a pair of shoes for the iconic Benny the Bull," shared Don C. "Even beyond that, I am inspired by the opportunity to work with Klarna to connect fans just like me all around the world with this beloved team through fashion."

Embracing his love for the Bulls and the city of Chicago, Don C joined the Bulls organization as a Creative Strategy and Design Advisor in February 2022. As one of the most influential streetwear designers, Don C, has become a ubiquitous name within the worlds of music and professional basketball. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, he first rose to prominence when he co-founded his conceptual retail experience space RSVP Gallery and continued his success by launching his own luxury sportswear brand, Just Don. Since its inception in 2011, Just Don has collaborated to produce some of the most coveted releases with brands such as Jordan, Nike, Converse, Levi's, and Mitchell & Ness.

The Just Don sneaker can be purchased on the Klarna app for $460 at www.klarna.com/us/justdon.

This is the second consecutive year that Klarna has partnered with a Chicago artist and designer to design new shoes for the Bulls' iconic mascot, previously collaborating with Chuck Anderson. In 2022, Klarna launched a multi-year partnership with the Bulls to promote Klarna's all-in-one shopping service to fans, with the goal of bringing them closer to the game through unique in-arena experiences and shoppable content.

