Klarna Unleashes Campaign for Dog Lovers, Designed to Make Shopping with Furry Friends Easy

Launched nationally on November 8th, the 'Who's A Good Shopper' campaign highlights Klarna's enthusiasm for interactive and witty campaigns. 'Who's A Good Shopper', celebrates the amusing ways pet parents express their love and unique bonds for their four-legged friends through whimsical and creative imagery featuring dogs and their owners.

"Connecting and engaging with our shoppers is the goal - which in this case means getting groomed alongside your four-legged friend," said David Sandstrom, CMO of Klarna. "Today's consumers want to align themselves with the brands who offer them a deeper connection and understand how they want to shop — whether that's better payment options that fit with their lifestyle or communicating on a more personal level. Shopping should be a joy, for this campaign we see dogs like an extension of family, so we wanted to reach this audience in a way that resonated strongly with what they love, while also introducing them to Klarna."

Klarna kicked off the campaign celebrations on October 20th to coincide with the NYC Tompkins Square Park Halloween dog parade, and embraced everyone's love for dogs by inviting parade attendees to an experiential 'Pup-Up' grooming salon created for - and by - the community. Custom dog combs served as the official invite distributed by Klarna ambassadors, as well as through local dog owners and pet stores in NYC. From October 31st to November 2nd, celebrity groomer Jess Rona, aka the Oprah of Dog Grooming, styled owners and their dogs with matching looks - perfect for that pet portrait or sharing across social channels with the twinning looks #Doggelganger challenge.



To further display the love between pet owner and puppy in an engaging and unique way, Klarna created a luxurious dog carrier bag - the Doggy Bag. Created together with Swedish fashion designer Martin Bergstrom, it is a response to the NYC metro ban of bringing dogs on the subway if not enclosed in a container. Owners now have a way around the "no dogs on subways" ban - by putting their furry friends into their very own Klarna shopping bag. Bags will be available for purchase through dog shelter, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, and on their website. All bag proceeds will be donated to the shelter.

These interactive events merely teased the larger campaign, which highlights how Klarna is improving the lives of shoppers in all categories of retail with its streamlined experience, no matter how niche the product. Gone are the days of being torn between the thing you love to do, and the ones you love. Klarna's latest campaign aims to put dog owners and dog lovers first - always - and to encourage shoppers to use Klarna to purchase the things they need, smooothly and on their terms.

Klarna is the only alternative payment method in the US to offer consumers the ability to pay later everywhere in any online store in four equal installments with zero interest and fees, versus competitors. From November 15, in addition to the already existing price drop notifications, and exclusive shopping inspiration from editorial and influencer created content, a new feature will be added which gives the ability to create multiple collections with favorite items and share with friends. The App aligns with Klarna's already established 'smoooth' shopping and seamless integration into e-commerce platforms within a retailer's check out. It marks another way for consumers to access Klarna's popular product in the US - the ability to pay with short-term fixed installments. The Klarna shopping app is the #1 trending app in the US google play store in October

About Klarna

Klarna, the leading global disruptor of payments and banking, and provider of smoooth retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005. Klarna currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna provides merchants with a flexible range of preferred payment alternatives that enable consumers to easily and securely pay when and how they want everywhere - online and in-store. Over 170,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Kors, Nike, AliExpress, Superdry, Sephora, Spotify, Wayfair, Gymshark, Samsung, Zara, Topshop, The Hut Group, Steve Madden, Boozt, Sonos, Agent Provocateur, Lufthansa, ETSY, Daniel Wellington and many more have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience, that stretches beyond the actual transaction and also allows consumers to take control over their personal finances. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

