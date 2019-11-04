Klarna USA Honors Fashion Industry Trailblazers with "Smoooth Sessions": A Trailblazer's Event in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global disruptor of smoooth online shopping and payments, announces their second "Smoooth Sessions" event in New York City on November 19, 2019.



Klarna believes in reigniting the joy of shopping from a mundane, time consuming task to a fun, 'smoooth' experience. The event offers a unique opportunity for brands and companies to make industry connections and walk away with valuable insights to help further drive their overall success in the complex world of retail, ecommerce, and ever-changing consumer purchase behaviors.



The fashion industry's most unconventional networking event will be held at Studio 525 in the Chelsea Art Gallery District on Tuesday, November 19th from 7pm to 10pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry leaders across the retail and digital landscapes will hear from trailblazing fashion experts and leaders as they discuss how to stand out in a saturated market, and adapt retail strategy to increase engagement.



Honoree panelists include:

Actress and international supermodel, Joan Smalls , who currently is the first Latina brand ambassador for Estee Lauder and is the #1 ranked model in the world on models.com.

, who currently is the first Latina brand ambassador for and is the #1 ranked model in the world on models.com. Ben Fishman , CEO of M. Gemi, a luxury footwear brand pioneering a new category of craftsmanship, service, and artistry.

, CEO of M. Gemi, a luxury footwear brand pioneering a new category of craftsmanship, service, and artistry. Jake Kassan , 28-year old Co-Founder and President of MVMT, the fastest growing watch brand dedicated to disrupting the overpriced & outdated models of the industry.

, 28-year old Co-Founder and President of MVMT, the fastest growing watch brand dedicated to disrupting the overpriced & outdated models of the industry. David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna who helped transform the Fintech Company into a rethinking lifestyle brand through its coveted "Get Smoooth" campaign.

Fashion industry trailblazer and Creative Director of Marie Claire , Kate Lanphear , will serve as the moderator for the event.

Following the VIP panel discussion, the space will turn into Klub Klarna—a sexy, 'smoooth' Disco party. Attendees can network with like-minded retailers while sipping on the smooothest cocktails, enjoying gourmet hors d'oeuvres, and of course complete with dancing, and fun.



The event is private by invitation only. Interested merchants and media can inquire for further details at smooothsessions@klarna.com



About Klarna:

Klarna, the leading global disruptor of online shopping and payments, and provider of smooth retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005. Klarna currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna provides merchants with a flexible range of preferred payment alternatives that enable consumers to easily and securely pay when and how they want everywhere - online and in-store. Over 170,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Kors, Nike, AliExpress, Superdry, Sephora, Spotify, Wayfair, Gymshark, Samsung, Zara, Topshop, The Hut Group, Steve Madden, Boozt, Sonos, Agent Provocateur, Lufthansa, ETSY, Daniel Wellington and many more have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience, that stretches beyond the actual transaction and also allows consumers to take control over their personal finances. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com. Follow us on Instagram @klarna.usa #smooothsessions

