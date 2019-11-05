Klaros Group Launches to Help Fintechs and Incumbents Negotiate Critical Regulatory Issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konrad Alt , Brian Graham , and Adam Shapiro , highly experienced financial services executives and advisors, today announced the formation of Klaros Group , an advisory services and investment firm at the intersection of innovation, financial services, and regulation.

The firm's goal is to help clients and partners find practical ways to build scale and momentum while navigating the complexities of U.S. and international financial services regulation.

Alt, former COO of the Promontory Financial Group, said, "The intersection of finance, technology and regulation is incredibly interesting and complex. We are building a group that deeply understands each of these domains. We see a large and growing need for that combination of expertise in the market, both domestically and internationally."

Graham, former CEO of BancAlliance, said, "The Klaros partners have decades of experience building, leading, and advising companies ranging from fintech startups to community banks to global financial institutions and major technology companies. We see enormous opportunities in applying that unique expertise through strategic advice and investments to the challenges of the current business and regulatory landscape."

Shapiro, most recently Global Head of Strategy - Open Platform at BBVA, said, "Financial innovation succeeds when business and regulatory strategies align. Innovators need advisors that not only understand law and regulation but also know how to build and scale."

A decade of fintech disruption has created a challenging landscape. Coinbase General Counsel Brian Brooks noted, "Fintech firms are struggling with their fit in the framework of financial regulation, and incumbent companies looking to move into the digital era are confused by a regulatory framework that hasn't kept up with advances in technology. The Klaros partners bring a depth of experience and expertise that's sorely needed in the marketplace at a critical moment."

About Klaros Group

Klaros Group is an advisory and investment firm at the intersection of innovation, financial services, and regulation. The firm works with innovators and incumbents to meet business and regulatory imperatives and achieve accretive, sustainable solutions to complex strategic problems. For more information visit klaros.com.

SOURCE Klaros Group