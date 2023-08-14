Klarpay AG Appoints Markus Emödi as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Klarpay AG , a leading fintech company specialising in digital payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Emödi as the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Deputy CEO. With a track record of over 20 years in the financial industry, Markus brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Klarpay.

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markus Emödi is a legal professional who has dedicated his career to compliance and risk management within the financial sector. His knowledge in regulatory areas such as anti-money laundering (AML), securities law, asset management, and payment transactions make him an invaluable asset to the Klarpay team.

In his new role as the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Markus will play a key role in driving Klarpay's operations forward and facilitating its continued growth trajectory. He will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing Klarpay's legal and compliance functions.

"We are delighted to welcome Markus to the Klarpay team," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG. "His extensive experience in legal and compliance will be instrumental in strengthening our company's position and supporting our strategic goals. Markus's expertise will contribute to our ongoing commitment to providing secure and scalable payment solutions to our clients."

Commenting on his appointment, Markus Emödi stated, "I am honoured to be part of Klarpay's team and to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the team and leveraging my experience further to enhance the company's legal and compliance functions."

About Klarpay AG.

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

