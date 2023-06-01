Klarpay AG Enhances Global Payment Solutions with Local ACH Payments in 40+ Currencies

Klarpay AG, a leading global payments solution provider, is expanding its product offering to include local Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments in more than 40+ currencies. This new capability allows Klarpay's customers to execute cross-border payments directly via local ACH systems within select countries.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration of international ACH payments significantly streamlines the process for in-country transfers, providing faster clearing times and significantly lower transaction costs for both senders and recipients.

"This addition to our platform enhances the capabilities of our customers, allowing them to seamlessly process payments both internationally and domestically, ultimately driving efficiency and cost savings," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG. "Our mission is to provide flexible, reliable, and cost-effective payment solutions for our clients around the globe. This expansion is a testament to that commitment."

In an increasingly globalised world, the ability to perform secure, efficient, and low-cost transactions across borders is crucial. The new multi-country ACH capability is particularly beneficial for online companies with international operations needing to process salary payments, social media monetization platforms paying influencers, freelancers and online businesses needing to send payments internationally.

About Klarpay AG.

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

