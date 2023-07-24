Klarpay AG Launches USD-Denominated Visa Debit Cards

News provided by

Klarpay AG.

24 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

Klarpay AG is thrilled to announce an enhancement to its services, allowing clients to create U.S. Dollar denominated Visa debit cards linked to Corporate USD accounts. This offering aims to improve the way Klarpay clients transact with popular services, which are often charged in USD, such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon Web Services, by eliminating FX costs.

ZUG, Switzerland, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the strong demand for USD-denominated cards, Klarpay has recognised the growing need among advertising affiliates and media buyers who extensively utilise Google Ads or Facebook for their advertising campaigns. This increasing trend can be attributed to various factors, including the prevalence of ad campaigns being denominated in USD. By empowering Klarpay clients with USD-denominated Visa debit cards, the company aims to meet their specific requirements and enhance their overall financial experience.

The introduction of USD-denominated Visa debit cards presents a significant advantage for Klarpay clients. Previously, when using their local currency for transactions with popular U.S.-based companies, clients incurred FX costs, leading to additional expenses. However, with this new feature, Klarpay clients can seamlessly spend USD with these renowned companies without the hassle of currency conversion fees, optimising their financial operations and boosting their transactions.

As Martynas Bieliauskas, Klarpay CEO, stated, "Klarpay remains committed to offering innovative solutions that streamline financial processes for its global clientele. The introduction of USD-denominated Visa debit cards marks another milestone in our mission to empower businesses and individuals with best-in-class solutions for managing and scaling their online businesses."

For more information about Klarpay's USD-denominated Visa debit cards or to sign up for an account, please fill in the form here.

About Klarpay AG.
Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

For media inquiries, please contact:
+41 41 552 0093
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158687/Klarpay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Klarpay AG.

Also from this source

Klarpay AG führt auf USD lautende Visa-Debitkarten ein

Klarpay AG lance des cartes de débit Visa libellées en USD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.