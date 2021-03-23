KLAS distinguishes Sharecare for highest overall performance in 2021 Release of Information report

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced its release of information (ROI) solutions have been cited in the March 2021 KLAS report, "Release of Information 2021: Differentiating Firms in a High-Satisfaction Market," for highest overall performance among vendors with sufficient report data and highest scores in quality of staff and engagement execution. KLAS is a research group that helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by reporting accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance data.

Four vendors participated in the 2021 KLAS ROI report, with three having statistically adequate data. Of these, Sharecare received the highest score for overall performance with 90.1 out of a possible 100 points. Sharecare also received the highest scores in quality of staff, engagement execution, executive involvement, and strength of partnership with 95 percent of its clients indicating they would hire the company again. Finally, Sharecare was the only participating company with scores that met or exceeded market averages for every component of the KLAS Standard Numerical Indicators, which include metrics in the areas of relationship, operations, services, value, and loyalty.

"Sharecare maintains a deep commitment to treat every medical record as if it were our own, and we are laser focused on delivering industry leading services and quality to equip independent practices and hospitals to thrive," said Natalie Schneider, executive vice president and general manager of provider solutions at Sharecare. "We are extraordinarily proud that KLAS has distinguished Sharecare for highest overall performance and high-quality service, as noted in its 2021 Release of Information Report."

In the KLAS report, a revenue director explained, "Sharecare's quality of work is excellent. They rarely have any errors, and everything gets out. They take the heat with the patients whenever there are issues with the bills. I really like Sharecare. They are a great group of people, and they are very professional. Sharecare's turnaround time and professionalism really make them stand out among other vendors. They are a great organization."

KLAS's website and reports are a compilation of research gathered from interviews with healthcare professionals and payers. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions of people from provider organizations comparing how their vendors, products and/or services performed when measured against participants' objectives and expectations. The findings are not meant to be conclusive data for an entire client base.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

