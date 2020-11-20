Klas Government Announces Rebrand as Company Expands to Support Increasing Number of Military Programs

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1991, Klas Telecom first connected students in remote areas using, ISDN and satellite technology. The company has evolved to work across many different sectors from Government and Public Safety, to transportation and autonomous vehicles.

For over three decades, Klas has been making cutting edge technology. In more recent times, Klas Government with their Voyager hardware, modules and software, has taken this to the extreme - the extreme edge of the network.

Klas Government's Voyager product line takes the world's most powerful and reliable technology to the extreme, tactical edge of the network. "We go to extremes to make sure it works where nothing else will," says Chris Ericksen the company's CRO. "With value, simplicity and integrity built in, it gives our partners the power to do much more, much faster," he adds.

"As a company, Klas Government has evolved, our tech has become much more advanced and its capability has exponentially increased. Telecom no longer defines us as we continue to expand our offerings. We wanted to update our branding to reflect that, so we're now Klas Government," said Ericksen, "We looked at an incremental tweak of our branding, but it just wasn't reflective of the leaps we've made with our work."

Klas Government has built their business on being far and away the best tech to use in harsh environments. They believe there are no bad conditions, you just need better equipment. They also believe nobody comes close to what they can do in this space. They say they provide complete solutions that work better than anything else, quicker than anyone else, and at a better value. Bold claims that are now dressed in a bold new brand identity.

Given their latest releases on the tech front, and their recent new business wins, it seems like a good time for them to reframe their offering and bolster it with a new look. At a glance, the new identity seems simpler, stronger and more dynamic, much like their kit.

